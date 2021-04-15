Woman arrested in connection to 15-year-old Quawan Charles’ death bonds out of jail

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The woman arrested for her involvement in the death of 15-year-old Quawan “Bobby” Charles’ death has bonded out of the Iberia Parish Jail.

On Tuesday, a judge lowered Janet Irvin’s bond by over $300,000. This lowered bond came with restrictions Irvin must follow, though, when she is released. The judge said Irvin could not bond out until she has a monitoring bracelet put on. Once she bonds out with the monitor, the judge says she will live at her boyfriends’ house in Youngsville. She cannot leave the home unless it’s for court, work, or medical purposes.

Bond set after arrest made in the investigation into the death of Quawan ‘Bobby’ Charles

Charles’ body was found in November, three days after his parents reported him missing.

His body was found in a sugarcane behind the home of the Irvin’s, the family that picked Charles up the day he went missing and the last people to see Charles alive.

Officials say Charles drowned.

Five months after his body was found, Janet Irvin was arrested and charged with of failure to report a missing child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Reports say Irvin had supplied Charles with drugs the night he allegedly left their home, drugs that may have contributed to his death.