Woman accused of stealing flowers outside Lafayette dentist office

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A local dentist is asking for your help in identifying the suspect who has allegedly stolen flowers from outside of his dentist office on three separate occasions.

In a social media post from Dr. Curtis Roy and Associates, surveillance cameras capture a woman pulling up to the closed office in a tan SUV, walking up to the potted plants and then picking one up.







“We are hoping the red hair, black & white jacket, along with the Chevy Tahoe will be enough for someone in our community to recognize her,” the social media post states.

Roy said the same woman has now stolen their plants three times in the past two months.

“This has happened on at least 3 separate occasions over the past 2 months. We finally had cameras installed and boom!”

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to contact the Lafayette Police or our contact the dentist office directly at 337-981-9811.