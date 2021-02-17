Wintry Mix Possible in Northern Acadiana Today

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana will be dealing with another winter storm this Ash Wednesday. The greater impacts will be felt across northern Louisiana but Acadiana could see pockets of sleet and/or freezing rain north of I-10. A wintry mix is possible this morning in northern Acadiana and could lead to more icy roadways. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Allen, Evangeline, and St. Landry Parish out of an abundance of caution. We’re not expecting this to be a major issue for Acadiana.

Most of the area will be dealing with a cold rain. Showers and storms become likely late this afternoon and throughout the afternoon. Temperatures should get above freezing quickly but highs will only reach the lower 40s later today.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Abbeville

31°F Cloudy Feels like 22°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
38°F Information not available.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Crowley

29°F Cloudy Feels like 20°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
38°F Information not available.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Opelousas

28°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 20°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
38°F Information not available.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

29°F Cloudy Feels like 20°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
32°F Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
78%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

New Iberia

29°F Cloudy Feels like 19°
Wind
13 mph ENE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
34°F Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
17 mph N
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar