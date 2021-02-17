Wintry Mix Possible in Northern Acadiana Today







Louisiana will be dealing with another winter storm this Ash Wednesday. The greater impacts will be felt across northern Louisiana but Acadiana could see pockets of sleet and/or freezing rain north of I-10. A wintry mix is possible this morning in northern Acadiana and could lead to more icy roadways. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Allen, Evangeline, and St. Landry Parish out of an abundance of caution. We’re not expecting this to be a major issue for Acadiana.

Most of the area will be dealing with a cold rain. Showers and storms become likely late this afternoon and throughout the afternoon. Temperatures should get above freezing quickly but highs will only reach the lower 40s later today.