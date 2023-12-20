It won’t be as cold tonight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Expect above normal temperatures for the rest of the week and over the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. We will see a small chance of rain Friday and Saturday. Better rain chances arrive Sunday, but the rain should move out by Christmas Day. Highs Christmas Day will be in the low 70s, then cooler air arrives Tuesday. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now