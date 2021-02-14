Winter weather impacting Waste Management trash pick-up schedule for the coming week

(KLFY) There will be some schedule changes this week for Waste Management customers trash pick up.

Waste Management has announced that it will suspend all garbage and trash collection services for Acadiana area customers on Monday, February 15, 2021 due to the anticipated winter weather,

“Waste Management is in frequent communication with local officials and has informed them that we will experience service schedule changes due to icy road conditions,” said Jack Quinn, senior district manager.

Collection will resume when road conditions are deemed safe to travel,Quinn said.