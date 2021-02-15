Winter weather impacting Acadiana

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Winter weather has made its way into Southwest Louisiana. KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig spent the morning observing conditions and speaking with Acadiana residents along Interstate 10 and Interstate 49.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Abbeville

28°F Cloudy Feels like 17°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
18°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Crowley

27°F Cloudy Feels like 16°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
18°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Opelousas

26°F Cloudy Feels like 16°
Wind
11 mph NW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
18°F Information not available.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

26°F Cloudy Feels like 15°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
18°F Information not available.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

New Iberia

28°F Cloudy Feels like 16°
Wind
16 mph NW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
18°F Information not available.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar