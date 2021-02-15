UPDATE: WINTER STORM WARNING for Acadiana through Monday

Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6:00pm today. Freezing rain and sleet are likely throughout the morning with even the possibility of fine snow. Travel should be avoided at all costs with ice accumulations reaching near .5″ inch or more in Acadiana. The wintry precipitation will end this afternoon but roads will continue to stay icy as temps stay below freezing.







Precipitation will end this afternoon, but thereafter, temperatures will begin to plummet. Overnight lows could be in the mid-teens Tuesday morning! Pictured below are three different high-resolution models (HRRR, GRAF, and RPM) all showing lows in the teens. I believe 16-20 degrees is a good consensus at the moment.







Temperatures may not get above freezing on Tuesday, meaning any ice on the roads may stay there through Tuesday and Tuesday night. We may not get above freezing again until Wednesday, which would mean 48-60 hours of sub-freezing temperatures in some areas of Acadiana. This will definitely be a hard freeze when plants, pets, and pipes will all have to be protected.