UPDATE: WINTER STORM WARNING for Acadiana through Monday

Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6:00pm today. Freezing rain and sleet are likely throughout the morning with even the possibility of fine snow. Travel should be avoided at all costs with ice accumulations reaching near .5″ inch or more in Acadiana. The wintry precipitation will end this afternoon but roads will continue to stay icy as temps stay below freezing.

Precipitation will end this afternoon, but thereafter, temperatures will begin to plummet. Overnight lows could be in the mid-teens Tuesday morning! Pictured below are three different high-resolution models (HRRR, GRAF, and RPM) all showing lows in the teens. I believe 16-20 degrees is a good consensus at the moment.

Temperatures may not get above freezing on Tuesday, meaning any ice on the roads may stay there through Tuesday and Tuesday night. We may not get above freezing again until Wednesday, which would mean 48-60 hours of sub-freezing temperatures in some areas of Acadiana. This will definitely be a hard freeze when plants, pets, and pipes will all have to be protected.

Cloudy

Abbeville

29°F Cloudy Feels like 18°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
18°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Crowley

27°F Cloudy Feels like 16°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
18°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Opelousas

26°F Cloudy Feels like 16°
Wind
11 mph NW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
18°F Information not available.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

26°F Cloudy Feels like 15°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
18°F Information not available.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

New Iberia

28°F Cloudy Feels like 16°
Wind
16 mph NW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
18°F Information not available.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

