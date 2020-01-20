Live Now
Winter Stays Throughout Work Week

Winter has finally returned to Acadiana and we’re expecting cold to chilly conditions to continue over the next week. This Monday morning is seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Highs will only reach the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Breezy conditions should push wind chills into the 40s. Below freezing temperatures are likely tonight for much of the area.

Milder weather returns by the end of the week along with scattered showers and storms for Thursday. The weekend is looking seasonably cool and dry!

Clear

Abbeville

38°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

38°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

37°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

38°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

40°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
30°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

