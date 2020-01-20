Winter Stays Throughout Work Week

Winter has finally returned to Acadiana and we’re expecting cold to chilly conditions to continue over the next week. This Monday morning is seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Highs will only reach the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Breezy conditions should push wind chills into the 40s. Below freezing temperatures are likely tonight for much of the area.

Milder weather returns by the end of the week along with scattered showers and storms for Thursday. The weekend is looking seasonably cool and dry!