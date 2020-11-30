Winter-Like Weather this Week, Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight

Much of this workweek will feel like winter in Acadiana as temperatures stay well below normal and a light freeze is expected tonight.

Monday’s weather will be cold, windy, and sunny. Temperatures are starting in the lower 40s with a wind chill in the upper 30s. Highs this afternoon only reach the lower 50s as strong northwest winds gust to around 20-30 mph. At least skies stay sunny throughout the day.

Winds will subside this evening leading to temperatures plummeting down below freezing. A light freeze is likely and a Freeze Warning is in place for all of Acadiana tonight. Fragile plants need to be protected and pets will need a warm place if left outside. This is not a hard freeze so pipes do not need to wrapped or protected.

The next rain chance pushes in on Wednesday with scattered showers and storms for Acadiana.

