Winter temperatures are back in Acadiana this Thursday. Cold and breezy conditions are pushing wind chills into the low to mid-30s to start the day.

The afternoon stays mostly sunny, chilly, and breezy as temperatures only climb into the upper 50s. Highs today will be running about 5-8° below normal for this time of year.

Lows tonight are expected back into the low to mid 30s but winds should be much lighter on Friday.