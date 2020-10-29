Winter Blast Arrives in Acadiana as Thursday will be Cold and Windy

In 24 hours we went from talking about a hurricane to now talking about wind chills in Acadiana. Areas north of I-10 are seeing wind chills pushing into the lower 40s this morning. Sunny, cold, and windy weather is expected today. Highs this afternoon will only reach the mid 60s as strong northwest winds will gust to around 20-30 mph. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid 40s! This unseasonably cold weather looks to last for the next week with little to no threat for rain.

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Generally clear. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

47°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Generally clear. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low around 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Mostly clear skies. Low around 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

