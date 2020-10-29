In 24 hours we went from talking about a hurricane to now talking about wind chills in Acadiana. Areas north of I-10 are seeing wind chills pushing into the lower 40s this morning. Sunny, cold, and windy weather is expected today. Highs this afternoon will only reach the mid 60s as strong northwest winds will gust to around 20-30 mph. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid 40s! This unseasonably cold weather looks to last for the next week with little to no threat for rain.
Winter Blast Arrives in Acadiana as Thursday will be Cold and Windy
Abbeville49°F Clear Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Generally clear. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley47°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas48°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge49°F Clear Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Generally clear. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia48°F Clear Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 5 mph W
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Mostly clear skies. Low around 47F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous