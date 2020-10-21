Winning $10K mega millions ticket sold in Crowley

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Someone is $10K richer thanks to a lottery ticket purchase at Korky’s Food Mart in Crowley.

The convenience store at 1122 N. Western Avenue in Crowley sold a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $10,000 for the October 16 drawing, the Louisiana Lottery Corp. said.

Winning numbers from the drawing were 27-32-50-52-57. The Mega Ball was 12.

Lottery officials said the ticket matched four white ball numbers and the Mega Ball.

