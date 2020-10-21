Winning $10K mega millions ticket sold in Crowley

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Someone is $10K richer thanks to a lottery ticket purchase at Korky’s Food Mart in Crowley.
The convenience store at 1122 N. Western Avenue in Crowley sold a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $10,000 for the October 16 drawing, the Louisiana Lottery Corp. said.
Winning numbers from the drawing were 27-32-50-52-57. The Mega Ball was 12.
Lottery officials said the ticket matched four white ball numbers and the Mega Ball.
Congratulations to Korky's Food Mart on North Western Avenue in Crowley! They sold a $10,000 winning #MegaMillions ticket for Friday's drawing! pic.twitter.com/u9UA2xMPSd— Louisiana Lottery (@LALottery) October 20, 2020