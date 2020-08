RAYNE, La. (KLFY) A winning Lotto ticket worth $250k was sold in Rayne.

According to Louisiana Lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at the Piggly Wiggly store on South Adams Avenue in Rayne.

The winning numbers drawn for the Wednesday, July 29 were 5-10-13-33-35 and 38.

Lottery officials say the ticket matched all six balls.