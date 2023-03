LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Mega Millions players, check those tickets! One lucky person bought a $10,000 winning lottery ticket in Lafayette.

The prizewinning ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball and was drawn for on Feb. 28, 2023.

Officials with the Louisiana Lottery say the ticket was sold at the Corner Pantry store on Foreman Drive in Lafayette.

The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 14, 16, 40, 52, 59 and Mega Ball 13.