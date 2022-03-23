LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Parc International has hosted many events and now it’s time for another. Parc International is adding Wing Wars of Acadiana to their list. The Gifting Grace Project is putting on Wing Wars of Acadiana Saturday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cook teams from all over Acadiana are invited. Registration is $100 on the website with a refundable deposit. A minimum of 500 samples are required.

Wristbands for the public are $15. This will include food booths, live music, a kid’s zone, and six complimentary wing tickets. Additional wings are an extra fee. Family bundles are also available.