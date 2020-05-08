Windy and Warmer Today with an Afternoon Threat for Severe Weather





Another low threat for severe weather is expected in Acadiana this afternoon and evening as a cold front sweeps through the area. Friday’s weather will be turning windy and warmer before scattered showers and storms become likely after 2:00 pm. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Acadiana under the Slight Risk Outlook or a Level 2 out of 5 Risk. Similar to earlier this week, damaging winds and large hail are the main threat today but an isolated tornado is possible too. Most models showcase a strong line of storms reaching Lafayette at approximately 4:00 to 5:00 pm. The severe threat should end later in the evening as rain chances decrease quickly with the activity moving into the Gulf.

Keep it tuned to KLFY through the day as we’ll be providing updates as needed.

