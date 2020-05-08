Windy and Warmer Today with an Afternoon Threat for Severe Weather

1  of  2
Another low threat for severe weather is expected in Acadiana this afternoon and evening as a cold front sweeps through the area. Friday’s weather will be turning windy and warmer before scattered showers and storms become likely after 2:00 pm. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Acadiana under the Slight Risk Outlook or a Level 2 out of 5 Risk. Similar to earlier this week, damaging winds and large hail are the main threat today but an isolated tornado is possible too. Most models showcase a strong line of storms reaching Lafayette at approximately 4:00 to 5:00 pm. The severe threat should end later in the evening as rain chances decrease quickly with the activity moving into the Gulf.

Keep it tuned to KLFY through the day as we’ll be providing updates as needed.

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
56°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
56°F Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

64°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
56°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
56°F Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing later at night. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Mostly clear skies early. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing later at night. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

