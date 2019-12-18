Wednesday is off to a frosty and very cold start across Acadiana. Winds are much lighter compared to yesterday but a light breeze is pushing wind chills into the upper 20s this morning. Clouds finally moved out overnight, so we are expecting an abundance of sunshine throughout the day. Conditions remain chilly to cool for the afternoon as temperatures recover back into the mid 50s later today.
Wind Chills Start in the 20s, Sunshine Back Today with Chilly/Cool Temps
