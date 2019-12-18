Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Wind Chills Start in the 20s, Sunshine Back Today with Chilly/Cool Temps

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday is off to a frosty and very cold start across Acadiana. Winds are much lighter compared to yesterday but a light breeze is pushing wind chills into the upper 20s this morning. Clouds finally moved out overnight, so we are expecting an abundance of sunshine throughout the day. Conditions remain chilly to cool for the afternoon as temperatures recover back into the mid 50s later today.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

33°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
31°F A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

34°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

34°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories