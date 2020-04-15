1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

Wind Chills in the 30s this Morning… Staying Sunny, Cool, and Breezy

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday is starting off cold across Acadiana as temperatures continue to fall into the mid 40s. Factor in the breezy conditions this morning and wind chills are in the lower 40s to 30s! The sunny, breezy, and cool weather rolls on for the afternoon. Highs will be back in the upper 60s. Winds will finally ease up tonight but Acadiana will see another cold night as temps drop back to near 45°.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

49°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 44°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar