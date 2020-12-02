Wind Advisory in Place for Acadiana, Sct’d Rain Likely Tonight

Acadiana is not dealing with freezing temperatures this morning but it’s still chilly with temperatures in the lower 40s. Milder weather makes an appearance today as highs reach the mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies.

The big story today will be the winds. A Wind Advisory is in place for much of Acadiana today. Southeasterly winds will increase in strength as they become sustained at 20-25 mph. Wind gusts could top out at 30-40 mph before finally easing up this evening.

Most of the day should remain dry but a quick moving system coming from Texas will increase rain chances for Acadiana. Scattered showers and storms become more likely this evening, with the bulk of the activity happening overnight into the morning hours of Thursday. There is a very slim threat for severe weather.