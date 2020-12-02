Wind Advisory in Place for Acadiana, Sct’d Rain Likely Tonight

Acadiana is not dealing with freezing temperatures this morning but it’s still chilly with temperatures in the lower 40s. Milder weather makes an appearance today as highs reach the mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies.

The big story today will be the winds. A Wind Advisory is in place for much of Acadiana today. Southeasterly winds will increase in strength as they become sustained at 20-25 mph. Wind gusts could top out at 30-40 mph before finally easing up this evening.

Most of the day should remain dry but a quick moving system coming from Texas will increase rain chances for Acadiana. Scattered showers and storms become more likely this evening, with the bulk of the activity happening overnight into the morning hours of Thursday. There is a very slim threat for severe weather.

Clear

Abbeville

44°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
56°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near an inch.
56°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

40°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
56°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

45°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
56°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

43°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
52°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

