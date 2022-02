LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– “The family that defined Creole music for decades,” according to the Acadiana Center for the Arts will be live in concert tomorrow, Feb. 3. The concert will be held at James Devin Moncus Theater at 7:30 p.m.

The performance will feature band leaders Nathan, Sr., El Sido, Lil’ Nate, and Dennis Paul Williams.

Ticket prices are as follows:

$35 – Mezzanine

$45 – Rear Orchestra

$55 – Front Orchestra

For more information and to order tickets visit the ACA website.