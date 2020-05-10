1  of  2
Willie Smith of SLCC chosen as new chancellor at Baton Rouge Community College

(KLFY) Willie Smith, the former Vice President at South Louisiana Community College in Lafayette, will be the 6th chancellor of the Baton Rouge Community College.

Smith’s appointment was approved Wednesday by the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Regents.

His start date is Monday, May 11.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected as chancellor of one of the state’s leading community colleges,” Smith said. “BRCC plays a unique role in furthering the education of our youth and the community and I’m thrilled to join the team already doing great work.”

Smith has served in different leadership roles within the LCTCS System for the past 9 years.

