Wife of man stabbed to death in Ville Platte indicted for second degree murder

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)– Jasmine Gallow of Ville Platte has been indicted on second degree murder for the stabbing death of her husband, according to the Evangeline Parish District Attorney’s office.

According to officials, JaCorey Gallow was found on June 15, 2019 with a stab wound to his chest. He died later that day.

At the time of JaCorey’s death, his wife, Jasmine was named as the suspect.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue says she was questioned and released as investigators were trying to determine if the stabbing was in self defense.

The investigation was turned over to the DA’s office. Now, seven months after JaCorey death, Jasmine Gallow has been indicted for his murder.

