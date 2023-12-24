Widespread rain moves into the area starting this morning and continuing through the afternoon. Rain will mostly be light-to-moderate for this morning, but could get heavier at times later this afternoon. A front will push through the area tonight and tomorrow, ending the rain from west to east.

We have two fronts coming in this week. The first front will come in for Christmas day. This will push highs into the lower 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, with morning starts in the mid-40s.

A secondary front will be coming in by mid-week, behind a large upper-level low-pressure system which will be making its way across the country. This will push highs into the upper 50s on Thursday and Friday, with morning starts in the mid-30s on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

