Expect traffic delays in Lafayette has police escort a wide load through town

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – State Troopers are wanting motorists in Lafayette to be on the alert this morning and afternoon. They will be escorting a wide load through the city.

The route will be LA 182 to Renaud Dr to Ambassador Caffery to Johnston St. to LA 733 ending in Milton.

Two troopers are escorting the load, as well as, 17 bucket trucks to lift the electric lines. At intersections with signal lights mounted to fixed pole supports will be traveling into oncoming travel lanes as they traverse the intersection.