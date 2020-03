LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The South Louisiana “Empowering Us To Help Us,” committee of the Christian Methodist Episcopal church held its annual community recognition benefit luncheon on Saturday.

The event, held at the Lafayette Petroleum Club, puts a spotlight on outstanding citizens in our community.

The featured speaker was Denise Boutte of Maurice, La.

Boutte is an actress and producer, and most known for starring role in Tyler Perry’s 2007 hit movie, Why Did I Get Married?