Who will represent Acadiana in the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee?

“Twitchy” was the first word middle-schoolers were asked to spell Friday at the Kiwanis Regional Spelling Bee in Lafayette, according to The Daily Advertiser.

The group whittled from more than 20 participants to the top three over nine rounds.

Beatrice Long, a sixth-grader at John Paul the Great Academy, became grand champion after correctly spelling “welterweight,” the anticipated championship word, for the judges.

As soon as she heard the ding of the bell confirming she was correct, she ran to hug her mom with a big smile on her face.

“I feel like I’m on cloud nine right now,” Beatrice, 12, told The Daily Advertiser.

She had never heard the word before, but figured out the spelling after hearing it used in a sentence about wrestling.

“I had a friend who liked wrestling, so when he said that (sentence) I knew it was ‘weight,'” she said.

Beatrice and her dad study a column or two of championship words a night, she said. Studying the big book of spelling words comes after school and homework.

“It’s really fun,” she said. “I like the friendly competition. Spelling is fun for me.”

This was her third time to compete in the regional bee and her third time to take home a prize. But it is her first time to win the chance to compete at the national level in Washington, D.C.

Each year the regional bee includes students from Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St, Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion parishes.

Beatrice will represent the eight-parish area in the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee beginning May 24. Kiwanis of Lafayette will cover airfare and hotel costs and provide spending money for the winner and one parent or guardian.

“Our organization’s mission is to change the community one child at a time,” said David Edmond, Kiwanian and co-chairman of the bee. “Education is a big component of that.”

Edmond once was in the spellers’ shoes, participating in the regional bee when he was their age. So he knows firsthand the impact the experience can have.

“You gain, first, an appreciation for spelling, and second, the ability to learn how to compete,” Edmond said.

Placing second in the sixth- through eighth-grade competition was William Moses, a sixth-grader at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School. He received a $125 gift card to Books-A-Million from Kiwanis.

Placing second in the sixth- through eighth-grade competition was William Moses, a sixth-grader at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School. He received a $125 gift card to Books-A-Million from Kiwanis.

Champion of the elementary bee does not move on to the national competition but receives a $200 gift card.

All six received winners’ medals.

The schools of the champions — John Paul the Great Academy and Sts. Leo-Seton Catholic School — each will receive a $250 grant from Kiwanis.