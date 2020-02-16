Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

‘Who let the dogs out’ Pups take over downtown Lafayette during the Krewe de Chien parade

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Big dogs and small dogs filled the streets of downtown Lafayette for the Krewe de Chein parade Saturday.

Furry 4 legged participants were the stars of the show as hundreds lined the streets.

Dating back to 1998, Krewe de Chien raises money for local shelters and rescues to help animals in Acadiana.

“The money we raise goes to local rescue groups. there is a great need for information, shelter, and money.”

Suzette Fowler has joined the festivities for years.

She says it is her way to show her support for local rescues and shelters.

“We have been a part of the parade for as far back as I can remember. I’ve had two kings. First in 2009, so i would trace it back at least that far.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
55°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
55°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
55°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
55°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
54°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar