‘Who let the dogs out’ Pups take over downtown Lafayette during the Krewe de Chien parade

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Big dogs and small dogs filled the streets of downtown Lafayette for the Krewe de Chein parade Saturday.

Furry 4 legged participants were the stars of the show as hundreds lined the streets.

Dating back to 1998, Krewe de Chien raises money for local shelters and rescues to help animals in Acadiana.

“The money we raise goes to local rescue groups. there is a great need for information, shelter, and money.”

Suzette Fowler has joined the festivities for years.

She says it is her way to show her support for local rescues and shelters.

“We have been a part of the parade for as far back as I can remember. I’ve had two kings. First in 2009, so i would trace it back at least that far.”