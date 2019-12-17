Live Now
St. Martin Parish: What happened to Lathresa Joubert?

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A 26-year-old Lafayette woman’s body was found on a muddy bank off Rookery Road along Lake Martin on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

The cause of Lathresa Yvonne Joubert’s death has not been disclosed, but authorities suspect foul play.

Her body was discovered in a wooded area not far from the lake’s boat launch, which is frequented by local recreational boaters and tourists.

Lathresa Joubert’s was found off Rookery Road at Lake Martin on Dec. 13, 2019. (Elwood Shields/KLFY)

As of Tuesday, Dec. 17, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office has provided no updates on this investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked call the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071 or via Messenger on the SMPSO’s Facebook page.

