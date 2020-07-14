Who is stealing flowers from a cemetery in St. Landry Parish?

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY)- The Port Barre Police Department has received complaints about flowers disappearing from the Sacred Heart Cemetary.

Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux said he wants to remind those responsible that this crime is considered felony burglary.

Please contact the Port Barre police department at (337) 585-6212 to report illegal or suspicious activity.

LaRS14: 62. Simple burglary A. Simple burglary is the unauthorized entering of any dwelling, vehicle, watercraft, or other structure, movable or immovable, or any cemetery, with the intent to commit a felony or any theft therein, other than as set forth in R.S. 14:60. B. Whoever commits the crime of simple burglary shall be fined not more than two thousand dollars, imprisoned with or without hard labor for not more than twelve years, or both.