Qualifying continues through Friday, July 22. This post will be updated regularly throughout the week with new information as it becomes available.

(KLFY) — According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, the following candidates have qualified to run for office in the Saturday, Nov. 8 election. All information in this post is unofficial until qualifying concludes at 4:30 p.m., July 22.

——————————————————————————-

STATEWIDE/REGIONAL OFFICES

U.S. Senator

  • Beryl A. Billiot (no party)
  • Gary Chambers, Jr. (D)
  • “Xan” John (Other)
  • John Kennedy (R)
  • W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party)
  • “Luke” Mixon (D)
  • Syrita Steib (D)
  • Thomas Wenn (Other)

U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District (Acadia, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion)

  • Thomas “Lane” Payne Jr. (R)

U.S. Representative, 4th Congressional District (Evangeline, St. Landry)

  • “Mike” Johnson (R)

U.S. Representative, 6th Congressional District (St. Martin, St. Mary)

  • Brian Belzer (R)

Public Service Commissioner, Dist. 4

1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 1, Division B (St. Mary)

  • Mitchell “Mitch” Theriot (R)

1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 1, Division D (St. Mary)

  • Steven Miller (R)

3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 1C (Acadia, Evangeline, Lafayette, St. Landry)

  • Gary J. Ortego (R)

3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 2B (Jeff Davis)

  • Clayton Davis (R)

3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 2D (Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin)

  • Ledricka Johnson Thierry (D)

3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 3E (Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin)

  • Wilbur “Bill” Stiles (R)

Associate Supreme Court Justice, Dist. 6 (Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary)

  • John L. Weimer (no party)

——————————————————————————-

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette

  • City Judge City Court, Division A
    • Jules Edwards III (no party)

Broussard

  • Mayor
    • “Ray” Bourque Jr. (R)
  • Police Chief
    • Vance J. Olivier (R)
  • Council Member, Districts 1-6 and Councilman At-Large
    • Dist. 2
      • David M. Bonin (R)
      • Charles Sharma (R)
    • Dist. 3
      • Jesse Regan (R)
      • Mark Ste Marie (R)
    • Dist. 5
      • David Forbes (R)
    • Dist. 6
      • Jeremy Foco (R)

Carencro

  • Mayor
    • “Don” Chauvin (R)
    • Charlotte Stemmans Clavier (R)
  • Police Chief
    • David Anderson (No party)
  • Council Members (5 to be elected)

Duson

  • Mayor
    • Johnny Thibodeaux (R)
  • Aldermen (5 to be elected)

Scott

  • Mayor
    • Jan-Scott Richard (R)
  • Police Chief
    • Chad J. Leger (R)
  • Council Members, Districts 1-4 and Councilman At-Large
    • Dist. 1
      • Doyle Boudreaux (R)
    • Dist. 2
      • “Ronnie” Cormier (R)
    • Dist. 3
      • Leroy Albarado (D)
    • Dist. 4
      • Kenny Suire (R)
      • Kert Thomas (R)

Youngsville

  • Mayor
    • Kenneth Champagne (R)
    • “Ken” Ritter (R)
  • Police Chief
    • “Rickey” Boudreaux (R)
  • Council Members, Divisions A-E
    • Div. A
      • Kayla Menard Reaux
    • Div. B
      • “Lindy” Bolgiano
    • Div. D
      • Kenneth “Ken” Stansbury (R)
    • Div. E
      • Simone Champagne (R)

——————————————————————————-

ACADIA PARISH

School Board

  • Dist. 1
    • James Etta David (D)
    • James W. Proctor (D)
  • Dist. 2
    • Frances Regan Miller (R)
  • Dist. 4
    • Rebecca “Becky” Foux Atkinson (Ind.)
  • Dist. 5
    • “Steve” Jones (R)
  • Dist. 6
    • “Ike” Richard (R)
  • Dist. 8
    • Yolanda Thibodeaux (R)

Ward 5 Constable, Justice of the Peace

  • Cheryl Myers (D)

Basile

  • Mayor
    • Mark Denette (R)
  • Police Chief
  • Alderman — Dist. 1-2, plus one At-Large
    • Dist. 2
      • Kenny A. Burgess (R)

Church Point

  • Mayor
    • Ryan “Spanky” Meche (R)
  • Police Chief
  • Alderman — Wards 1-5
    • Ward 2
      • Nelson Kim Cormier (D)
      • “Joy” Daigle (R)
    • Ward 3
      • Skeat Thibodeaux (R)
      • Dale Wimberley (R)
    • Ward 5
      • Errol “Slu” Comeaux (D)

Crowley

  • Mayor
    • Chad Monceaux (R)
  • Police Chief
    • Dexter Faulk (no party)
    • Troy Hebert (D)
  • Alderman — Wards 1-4, Divisions A and B, plus one At-Large
    • Ward 1, Division A
      • “Jeff” Cavell (R)
      • Jeffrey Dore (R)
    • Ward 2, Division A
      • “Brad” Core (R)
    • Ward 2, Division B
      • Richard “Rich” Hughes (R)
    • Ward 4, Division A
      • Richard “Dickie” Latiolais (R)
    • Ward 4, Division B
      • Samuel “Sammy” Reggie III (Ind.)

Duson

  • Mayor
    • Johnny Thibodeaux (R)
  • Aldermen (5 to be elected)

Estherwood

  • Mayor
    • Scott A. Fontenot (no party)
  • Police Chief
    • Wayne Welsh (R)
  • Alderman (3 to be elected)

Eunice

  • Mayor
  • Police Chief
    • Cody Andrepont (Ind.)
    • Varden Guillory (Ind.)
    • Kyle LeBouef (R)
  • Alderman — Wards 2-3, plus one At-Large
    • Ward 2
      • Germaine Simpson (D)
      • Jackie “JuJu” Vallare (D)
    • Ward 3
      • Ernest “Ernie” Blanchard (Ind.)
    • At-Large
      • Darrell Huckaby (Ind.)
      • Marion “Nootsie” Sattler (D)

Iota

  • Mayor
    • Cody Leckelt (R)
  • Police Chief
    • David S. Pousson (D)
  • Alderman (5 to be elected)
    • James “Quillan” Bertrand (R)
    • Warren Pousson (Ind.)

Mermentau

  • Mayor
  • Police Chief
  • Alderman (3 to be elected)

Morse

  • Mayor
  • Police Chief
  • Alderman (3 to be elected)

Rayne

  • Mayor
    • “Chuck” Robichaux (R)
  • Police Chief
    • Carroll Stelly (R)
  • Alderman — Wards 1-4, plus one At-Large
    • Ward 1
      • Kenneth Joseph Guidry (R)
      • Curtrese Lynell Minix (D)
    • Ward 3
      • Calise Doucet (R)
    • Ward 4
      • James “Jimmy” Fontenot (Ind.)
      • “Jim Boo” Orillion (R)
    • At-Large
      • Lendell “Pete” Babineaux (R)

——————————————————————————-

EVANGELINE PARISH

13th Judicial District Judge, Division A

  • Marcus L. Fontenot (R)

Police Jury Dist. 4

  • Stanley “Stan” Leger (R)
  • Lelia Johnson Thrasher (R)

School Board Districts 1-13

  • Dist. 2
    • Rebecca Wall Berzas (R)
  • Dist. 4
    • Wayne Dardeau (Ind.)
    • Robert “Bobby” Godwin (R)
  • Dist. 5
    • Monica Blood Andrus (R)
    • Curtis Henry Jr. (D)
    • Craig Whittington (R)
  • Dist. 6
    • Micheal “Mike” Fontenot (R)
  • Dist. 8
    • Wanda Anderson-Skinner (D)
  • Dist. 10
    • Arthur Savoy (R)
    • Fannie Soileau (R)
  • Dist. 11
    • Bobby Max Hamlin (R)
  • Dist. 12
    • Ellis Guillory Sr. (D)
    • Calvin Leday Jr. (D)
  • Dist. 13
    • Donald R. “Don” Anderson (D)
    • Georgianna Wilson (D)

Basile

  • Mayor
    • Mark Denette (R)
  • Police Chief
  • Alderman Districts 1-2, plus one At-Large
    • Dist. 2
      • Kenny A. Burgess (R)

Chataignier

  • Mayor
    • Justin Darbonne (no party)
  • Police Chief
  • Alderman (3 to be elected)
    • Carilyn “Tu” Arvie (D)
    • Maria Calvin (D)

Mamou

  • Mayor
    • Leisa Deshotel (no party)
    • Ricky Fontenot (no party)
  • Police Chief
    • “Pat” Hall (Ind.)
  • Alderman Districts 1-4, plus one At-Large
    • Dist. 1
      • Rickey Allison (D)
    • Dist. 2
      • Brook Chapman (R)
    • Dist. 3
      • Allen Dicks (D)
      • Eugene Manuel (Ind.)
      • Allen S. Noel Sr. (D)
    • Dist. 4
      • Robin L. Young (D)
    • At-Large
      • Ricardo “Reko” Goodley (D)
      • Jimmie “JT” Thomas (D)

Turkey Creek

  • Mayor
    • Bert K. Campbell (R)
    • Victoria “Vicki” Chaddrick (R)
  • Police Chief
  • Council Members (3 to be elected)
    • Krista J. Hebert (R)
    • Billy “Neal” King Jr. (R)

Ville Platte

  • Mayor
    • Jennifer Vidrine (D)
    • Ryan Leday Williams (D)
  • Police Chief
  • Alderman, Districts A-F
    • Dist. A
      • Faye Lemoine (no party)
    • Dist. C
      • Tracey Jagneaux (R)
      • Shirlene O’Connor (R)
    • Dist. D
      • Jordan Anderson (D)
    • Dist. E
      • Earl Edward (D)
      • Christina F. Sam (D)

——————————————————————————-

IBERIA PARISH

School Board Districts 1-14

  • Dist. 1
    • Nursey Ozenne McNeal (D)
  • Dist. 3
    • “Jay” McDonald (no party)
  • Dist. 4
    • Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis (D)
  • Dist. 5
    • Debra A. Savoie (R)
  • Dist. 6
    • Michael Mayeux (R)
  • Dist. 7
    • Dan L. LeBlanc, Sr. (R)
  • Dist. 8
    • Brad Norris (R)
  • Dist. 9
    • Dana Dugas (R)
  • Dist. 11
    • Kathleen Rosamond (R)
  • Dist. 14
    • Kenric “Mushy” Fremin (D)

——————————————————————————-

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

School Board Districts 1-13

  • Dist. 1
    • “Greg” Bordelon (no party)
  • Dist. 2
    • Malon Dobson (no party)
  • Dist. 3
    • Phillip Arceneaux (D)
  • Dist. 4
    • Denise Perry (no party)
  • Dist. 5
    • Donn E. Dees (no party)
  • Dist. 6
    • Janet Jones (D)
  • Dist. 7
    • James “Jimmy” Segura (Ind.)
  • Dist. 8
    • David Doise (R)
  • Dist. 9
    • Charles Bruchhaus (D)
  • Dist. 10
    • Richard McNabb (Ind.)
  • Dist. 11
    • Paul Trahan (R)
  • Dist. 12
    • Jason Bouley (no party)
  • Dist. 13
    • Blake Petry (R)

Elton

  • Mayor
    • Brandon Kelley (R)
    • Jared “FireCracker” Trahan (R)
  • Police Chief
  • Council Members (5 to be elected)

Lake Arthur

  • Mayor
    • Sampson “Poncho” LeJeune (R)
    • Gabe Trahan (Ind.)
  • Police Chief
    • Jered Thomas (R)
  • Council Members (5 to be elected)
    • Debbie Abshire-Sonnier (R)
    • Ricky Monceaux (no party)
    • Auldon Robinson (D)

——————————————————————————-

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Coroner

  • Zeb Stearns (R)

School Board Districts 1-13

  • Dist. 2
    • Joyce P. Haynes (D)
  • Dist. 3
    • Milton Ambres (D)
  • Dist. 4
    • Raymond P. Cassimere (D)
  • Dist. 5
    • Bianca J. Vedell (no party)
  • Dist. 6
    • Donnie J. Perron (no party)
  • Dist. 7
    • Josh Boudreaux (R)
  • Dist. 8
    • Kyle C. Boss (D)
    • Darrell Guilbeau Jr. (D)
  • Dist. 9
    • Phyllis Fisher (D)
  • Dist. 10
    • Quincy Richard (D)
    • Hazel M. Sias (D)
  • Dist. 11
    • Myron Guillory (D)
  • Dist. 12
    • Albert “Al” Hayes Jr. (D)
  • Dist. 13
    • Mary Ellen Donatto (D)

Justice of the Peace, Dist. 11 (2 to be elected)

Justice of the Peace, Dist. 12

Constable, Justice of the Peace, Dist. 11

Arnaudville

  • Mayor
    • Todd M. Meche (R)
  • Police Chief
    • “Josh” Ross (D)
  • Alderman (5 to be elected)
    • Jamie U. Huval (R)
    • Debbie Kidder (D)
    • Kevin Robin (D)

Cankton

  • Mayor
    • Kevin J. Colligan (no party)
  • Alderman (3 to be elected)

Eunice

  • Mayor
    • Scott A. Fontenot (D)
  • Police Chief
    • Cody Andrepont (Ind.)
    • Varden Guillory (Ind.)
    • Kyle LeBouef (R)
  • Alderman, Wards 1-4, plus one At-Large
    • Ward 2
      • Germaine Simpson (D)
      • Jackie “JuJu” Vallare (D)
    • Ward 3
      • Ernest “Ernie” Blanchard (Ind.)
    • Ward 4
      • James “Donnie” Fontenot Jr. (R)
      • Connie Thibodeaux (R)
    • At-Large
      • Darrell Huckaby (Ind.)
      • Marion “Nootsie” Sattler (D)

Grand Coteau

  • Mayor
    • Annette M. Charles (D)
    • Shaterral “Terra” Johnson (D)
  • Police Chief
    • Jeffrey Carl Guilbeau (Ind.)
    • John Jeff Lemelle (D)
  • Alderman (5 to be elected)
    • Sandra K. Smith (D)
    • Devin Thomas (D)

Krotz Springs

  • Mayor
    • Carroll B. Snyder (R)
  • Police Chief
    • Wanda “Susie” Snyder (R)
  • Council Members (5 At-Large to be elected)
    • Nyssa Evans Godwin (D)

Leonville

  • Mayor
    • Nicholas T. Degueyter (R)
  • Police Chief
    • Joseph Noel III (D)
  • Council Members (5 At-Large to be elected)
    • Brandon Herpin (no party)
    • Benita A. Kennerson (D)
    • William “Billy” J. Lanclos (no party)
    • Kirk Stelly (R)

Melville

  • Mayor
    • Sheila “Sam” Londerno (D)
  • Police Chief
    • Demetria Burks, Sr. (no party)
    • Phillip Lucas Jr. (D)
    • Cole Ponthieux (D)
  • Council Members (5 At-Large to be elected)

Opelousas

  • Mayor
    • Charlee Renaud Lear (D)
  • Police Chief
    • Graig “Twin” Leblanc (D)
    • Martin L. McLendon (D)
    • Lawrence “Gum” Richard (D)
  • Alderman, Districts A-E, plus one At-Large
    • Dist. A
      • Dontae Sonnier (D)
    • Dist. B
      • Delita Broussard Rubin (D)
      • Charles Ray Tyler (D)
    • Dist. C
      • Charles W. Cummings (R)
    • Dist. D
      • Madelyn Edwards Rosette (D)
      • Sherell Roberts (D)
    • Dist. E
      • Chasity Davis (D)
    • At-Large
      • Jefferson Anderson (D)
      • Marvin T. Richard (D)

Palmetto

  • Mayor
  • Alderman (3 to be elected)
    • Judy S. Dupre (R)

Port Barre

  • Mayor
    • John “Johnny” Ardoin (D)
  • Police Chief
    • Deon Boudreaux (no party)
  • Alderman (5 to be elected)
    • Donald J. Robin (D)

Sunset

  • Mayor
    • Charles “Cha Cha” James (D)
  • Police Chief
    • Corey Fairchild (Ind.)
    • Luis “Louie” Padilla (D)
  • Alderman, Districts 1-4, plus one At-Large
    • Dist. 4
      • Mark Pitre (R)
    • At-Large
      • Bernice Smith Richard

Washington

  • Mayor
  • Police Chief
    • William Worthy (D)
  • Council Members, Districts 1-4, plus one At-Large
    • Dist. 2
      • Rogers “Rock” Malveaux (D)
    • At-Large
      • Erick G. Fontenot

——————————————————————————-

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Dist. 17 State Senator

  • Caleb Seth Kleinpeter (R)

School Board Districts 1-10

  • Dist. 1
    • Steve Fuselier (D)
  • Dist. 2
    • Wanda Vital (Ind.)
  • Dist. 4
    • Jimmy Durio (Ind.)
  • Dist. 5
    • Russel Foti (R)
  • Dist. 6
    • Michael “Mike” Clay (R)

Ward 3 Justice of the Peace

  • Lance Laviolette (Ind.)

Arnaudville

  • Mayor
    • Todd M. Meche (R)
  • Police Chief
  • Alderman (5 to be elected)
    • Jamie U. Huval (R)
    • Debbie Kidder (D)
    • Kevin Robin (D)

Breaux Bridge

  • Mayor
    • Ricky Calais (R)
  • Police Chief
    • Hubert Augustine (No party)
    • Albert “Buz” LeBlanc (R)
  • Alderman, Districts A-E
    • Dist. A
      • Ryan Breaux (R)
    • Dist. B
      • Scotty Borel (D)
    • Dist. C
      • Albert “Da Da” Menard (D)
    • Dist. E
      • Eddy J. LeBlanc (R)

Broussard

  • Mayor
    • “Ray” Bourque Jr. (R)
  • Police Chief
    • Vance J. Olivier (R)
  • Council Members, Districts 1 and 5, plus one At-Large
    • Dist. 5
      • David Forbes (R)

Parks

  • Mayor
    • Kevin J. Kately (D)
  • Police Chief
    • Terrell Bergeron (D)
    • Reginald “Reggie” Clues (D)
  • Alderman (3 to be elected)

——————————————————————————-

ST. MARY PARISH

School Board Districts 1-11

  • Dist. 1
    • Joseph C. Foulcard Jr. (D)
  • Dist. 2
    • Tammie Lynn Moore (D)
  • Dist. 3
    • Kenneth E. “Kenny” Alfred (R)
  • Dist. 5
    • Ginger S. Griffin (R)
  • Dist. 7
    • Murphy J. Pontiff Jr. (R)
  • Dist. 8
    • Chad Paradee (R)
  • Dist. 9
    • Alaina L. Black

Baldwin

  • Mayor
    • Herbert “HB” Bell (D)
    • Clarence A. Vappie (D)
  • Police Chief
    • Ronnie Fuselier (D)
    • Anthony “Gip” Gibson (D)
  • Alderman (5 to be elected)
    • Marion J. Newton (D)

Berwick

  • Mayor
    • Duval Arthur Jr. (no party)
  • Police Chief
  • Council Members (5 to be elected)
    • Colleen Nicklas Askew (R)
    • Kevin P. Hebert (R)
    • Ludness “Lud” Henry (R)
    • Raymond P. Price (R)
    • James Richard (R)

Patterson

  • Mayor
    • Rodney Grogan (D)
  • Police Chief
  • Council Members (5 to be elected)
    • Lee A. Condolle (D)
    • Travis “T. D.” Darnell (D)
    • Ray A. Dewey Sr. (D)

——————————————————————————-

VERMILION PARISH

School Board Districts A-I

  • Dist. I
    • Tiffany Landry (R)

Erath

  • Mayor
    • Joseph H. Lange (Ind.)
    • Taylor Mencacci (R)
  • Police Chief
    • Cory Benoit (no party)
    • Anna Lapointe (Ind.)
    • Christopher “Chris” Lemaire (R)
  • Alderman (5 to be elected)
    • Scott Bernard (no party)
    • Stephanie P. Broussard (D)
    • Clarence Fusilier (D)
    • Michael “Mike” Richard (Ind.)

Gueydan

  • Mayor
  • Police Chief
  • Alderman (5 to be elected)
    • John Ryan Laseter (R)
    • Jason Suire (R)

Maurice

  • Mayor
    • Wayne Theriot (R)
  • Police Chief
    • Cory Benoit (no party)
    • Christopher “Chris” Lemaire (R)
  • Alderman (5 to be elected)
    • Troy Catalon (R)
    • Megan Landry-Lalande (no party)
    • Matthew C. Trahan (R)

——————————————————————————-