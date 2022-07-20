Qualifying continues through Friday, July 22. This post will be updated regularly throughout the week with new information as it becomes available.
(KLFY) — According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, the following candidates have qualified to run for office in the Saturday, Nov. 8 election. All information in this post is unofficial until qualifying concludes at 4:30 p.m., July 22.
- Statewide / Regional races
- Lafayette Parish
- Acadia Parish
- Evangeline Parish
- Iberia Parish
- Jeff Davis Parish
- St. Landry Parish
- St. Martin Parish
- St. Mary Parish
- Vermilion Parish
- Candidates Unopposed (will not be updated until after qualifying closes)
STATEWIDE/REGIONAL OFFICES
U.S. Senator
- Beryl A. Billiot (no party)
- Gary Chambers, Jr. (D)
- “Xan” John (Other)
- John Kennedy (R)
- W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party)
- “Luke” Mixon (D)
- Syrita Steib (D)
- Thomas Wenn (Other)
U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District (Acadia, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion)
- Thomas “Lane” Payne Jr. (R)
U.S. Representative, 4th Congressional District (Evangeline, St. Landry)
- “Mike” Johnson (R)
U.S. Representative, 6th Congressional District (St. Martin, St. Mary)
- Brian Belzer (R)
Public Service Commissioner, Dist. 4
1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 1, Division B (St. Mary)
- Mitchell “Mitch” Theriot (R)
1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 1, Division D (St. Mary)
- Steven Miller (R)
3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 1C (Acadia, Evangeline, Lafayette, St. Landry)
- Gary J. Ortego (R)
3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 2B (Jeff Davis)
- Clayton Davis (R)
3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 2D (Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin)
- Ledricka Johnson Thierry (D)
3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 3E (Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin)
- Wilbur “Bill” Stiles (R)
Associate Supreme Court Justice, Dist. 6 (Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary)
- John L. Weimer (no party)
LAFAYETTE PARISH
Lafayette
- City Judge City Court, Division A
- Jules Edwards III (no party)
Broussard
- Mayor
- “Ray” Bourque Jr. (R)
- Police Chief
- Vance J. Olivier (R)
- Council Member, Districts 1-6 and Councilman At-Large
- Dist. 2
- David M. Bonin (R)
- Charles Sharma (R)
- Dist. 3
- Jesse Regan (R)
- Mark Ste Marie (R)
- Dist. 5
- David Forbes (R)
- Dist. 6
- Jeremy Foco (R)
Carencro
- Mayor
- “Don” Chauvin (R)
- Charlotte Stemmans Clavier (R)
- Police Chief
- David Anderson (No party)
- Council Members (5 to be elected)
Duson
- Mayor
- Johnny Thibodeaux (R)
- Aldermen (5 to be elected)
Scott
- Mayor
- Jan-Scott Richard (R)
- Police Chief
- Chad J. Leger (R)
- Council Members, Districts 1-4 and Councilman At-Large
- Dist. 1
- Doyle Boudreaux (R)
- Dist. 2
- “Ronnie” Cormier (R)
- Dist. 3
- Leroy Albarado (D)
- Dist. 4
- Kenny Suire (R)
- Kert Thomas (R)
Youngsville
- Mayor
- Kenneth Champagne (R)
- “Ken” Ritter (R)
- Police Chief
- “Rickey” Boudreaux (R)
- Council Members, Divisions A-E
- Div. A
- Kayla Menard Reaux
- Div. B
- “Lindy” Bolgiano
- Div. D
- Kenneth “Ken” Stansbury (R)
- Div. E
- Simone Champagne (R)
ACADIA PARISH
School Board
- Dist. 1
- James Etta David (D)
- James W. Proctor (D)
- Dist. 2
- Frances Regan Miller (R)
- Dist. 4
- Rebecca “Becky” Foux Atkinson (Ind.)
- Dist. 5
- “Steve” Jones (R)
- Dist. 6
- “Ike” Richard (R)
- Dist. 8
- Yolanda Thibodeaux (R)
Ward 5 Constable, Justice of the Peace
- Cheryl Myers (D)
Basile
- Mayor
- Mark Denette (R)
- Police Chief
- Alderman — Dist. 1-2, plus one At-Large
- Dist. 2
- Kenny A. Burgess (R)
Church Point
- Mayor
- Ryan “Spanky” Meche (R)
- Police Chief
- Alderman — Wards 1-5
- Ward 2
- Nelson Kim Cormier (D)
- “Joy” Daigle (R)
- Ward 3
- Skeat Thibodeaux (R)
- Dale Wimberley (R)
- Ward 5
- Errol “Slu” Comeaux (D)
Crowley
- Mayor
- Chad Monceaux (R)
- Police Chief
- Dexter Faulk (no party)
- Troy Hebert (D)
- Alderman — Wards 1-4, Divisions A and B, plus one At-Large
- Ward 1, Division A
- “Jeff” Cavell (R)
- Jeffrey Dore (R)
- Ward 2, Division A
- “Brad” Core (R)
- Ward 2, Division B
- Richard “Rich” Hughes (R)
- Ward 4, Division A
- Richard “Dickie” Latiolais (R)
- Ward 4, Division B
- Samuel “Sammy” Reggie III (Ind.)
Duson
- Mayor
- Johnny Thibodeaux (R)
- Aldermen (5 to be elected)
Estherwood
- Mayor
- Scott A. Fontenot (no party)
- Police Chief
- Wayne Welsh (R)
- Alderman (3 to be elected)
Eunice
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Cody Andrepont (Ind.)
- Varden Guillory (Ind.)
- Kyle LeBouef (R)
- Alderman — Wards 2-3, plus one At-Large
- Ward 2
- Germaine Simpson (D)
- Jackie “JuJu” Vallare (D)
- Ward 3
- Ernest “Ernie” Blanchard (Ind.)
- At-Large
- Darrell Huckaby (Ind.)
- Marion “Nootsie” Sattler (D)
Iota
- Mayor
- Cody Leckelt (R)
- Police Chief
- David S. Pousson (D)
- Alderman (5 to be elected)
- James “Quillan” Bertrand (R)
- Warren Pousson (Ind.)
Mermentau
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman (3 to be elected)
Morse
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman (3 to be elected)
Rayne
- Mayor
- “Chuck” Robichaux (R)
- Police Chief
- Carroll Stelly (R)
- Alderman — Wards 1-4, plus one At-Large
- Ward 1
- Kenneth Joseph Guidry (R)
- Curtrese Lynell Minix (D)
- Ward 3
- Calise Doucet (R)
- Ward 4
- James “Jimmy” Fontenot (Ind.)
- “Jim Boo” Orillion (R)
- At-Large
- Lendell “Pete” Babineaux (R)
EVANGELINE PARISH
13th Judicial District Judge, Division A
- Marcus L. Fontenot (R)
Police Jury Dist. 4
- Stanley “Stan” Leger (R)
- Lelia Johnson Thrasher (R)
School Board Districts 1-13
- Dist. 2
- Rebecca Wall Berzas (R)
- Dist. 4
- Wayne Dardeau (Ind.)
- Robert “Bobby” Godwin (R)
- Dist. 5
- Monica Blood Andrus (R)
- Curtis Henry Jr. (D)
- Craig Whittington (R)
- Dist. 6
- Micheal “Mike” Fontenot (R)
- Dist. 8
- Wanda Anderson-Skinner (D)
- Dist. 10
- Arthur Savoy (R)
- Fannie Soileau (R)
- Dist. 11
- Bobby Max Hamlin (R)
- Dist. 12
- Ellis Guillory Sr. (D)
- Calvin Leday Jr. (D)
- Dist. 13
- Donald R. “Don” Anderson (D)
- Georgianna Wilson (D)
Basile
- Mayor
- Mark Denette (R)
- Police Chief
- Alderman Districts 1-2, plus one At-Large
- Dist. 2
- Kenny A. Burgess (R)
Chataignier
- Mayor
- Justin Darbonne (no party)
- Police Chief
- Alderman (3 to be elected)
- Carilyn “Tu” Arvie (D)
- Maria Calvin (D)
Mamou
- Mayor
- Leisa Deshotel (no party)
- Ricky Fontenot (no party)
- Police Chief
- “Pat” Hall (Ind.)
- Alderman Districts 1-4, plus one At-Large
- Dist. 1
- Rickey Allison (D)
- Dist. 2
- Brook Chapman (R)
- Dist. 3
- Allen Dicks (D)
- Eugene Manuel (Ind.)
- Allen S. Noel Sr. (D)
- Dist. 4
- Robin L. Young (D)
- At-Large
- Ricardo “Reko” Goodley (D)
- Jimmie “JT” Thomas (D)
Turkey Creek
- Mayor
- Bert K. Campbell (R)
- Victoria “Vicki” Chaddrick (R)
- Police Chief
- Council Members (3 to be elected)
- Krista J. Hebert (R)
- Billy “Neal” King Jr. (R)
Ville Platte
- Mayor
- Jennifer Vidrine (D)
- Ryan Leday Williams (D)
- Police Chief
- Alderman, Districts A-F
- Dist. A
- Faye Lemoine (no party)
- Dist. C
- Tracey Jagneaux (R)
- Shirlene O’Connor (R)
- Dist. D
- Jordan Anderson (D)
- Dist. E
- Earl Edward (D)
- Christina F. Sam (D)
IBERIA PARISH
School Board Districts 1-14
- Dist. 1
- Nursey Ozenne McNeal (D)
- Dist. 3
- “Jay” McDonald (no party)
- Dist. 4
- Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis (D)
- Dist. 5
- Debra A. Savoie (R)
- Dist. 6
- Michael Mayeux (R)
- Dist. 7
- Dan L. LeBlanc, Sr. (R)
- Dist. 8
- Brad Norris (R)
- Dist. 9
- Dana Dugas (R)
- Dist. 11
- Kathleen Rosamond (R)
- Dist. 14
- Kenric “Mushy” Fremin (D)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
School Board Districts 1-13
- Dist. 1
- “Greg” Bordelon (no party)
- Dist. 2
- Malon Dobson (no party)
- Dist. 3
- Phillip Arceneaux (D)
- Dist. 4
- Denise Perry (no party)
- Dist. 5
- Donn E. Dees (no party)
- Dist. 6
- Janet Jones (D)
- Dist. 7
- James “Jimmy” Segura (Ind.)
- Dist. 8
- David Doise (R)
- Dist. 9
- Charles Bruchhaus (D)
- Dist. 10
- Richard McNabb (Ind.)
- Dist. 11
- Paul Trahan (R)
- Dist. 12
- Jason Bouley (no party)
- Dist. 13
- Blake Petry (R)
Elton
- Mayor
- Brandon Kelley (R)
- Jared “FireCracker” Trahan (R)
- Police Chief
- Council Members (5 to be elected)
Lake Arthur
- Mayor
- Sampson “Poncho” LeJeune (R)
- Gabe Trahan (Ind.)
- Police Chief
- Jered Thomas (R)
- Council Members (5 to be elected)
- Debbie Abshire-Sonnier (R)
- Ricky Monceaux (no party)
- Auldon Robinson (D)
ST. LANDRY PARISH
Coroner
- Zeb Stearns (R)
School Board Districts 1-13
- Dist. 2
- Joyce P. Haynes (D)
- Dist. 3
- Milton Ambres (D)
- Dist. 4
- Raymond P. Cassimere (D)
- Dist. 5
- Bianca J. Vedell (no party)
- Dist. 6
- Donnie J. Perron (no party)
- Dist. 7
- Josh Boudreaux (R)
- Dist. 8
- Kyle C. Boss (D)
- Darrell Guilbeau Jr. (D)
- Dist. 9
- Phyllis Fisher (D)
- Dist. 10
- Quincy Richard (D)
- Hazel M. Sias (D)
- Dist. 11
- Myron Guillory (D)
- Dist. 12
- Albert “Al” Hayes Jr. (D)
- Dist. 13
- Mary Ellen Donatto (D)
Justice of the Peace, Dist. 11 (2 to be elected)
Justice of the Peace, Dist. 12
Constable, Justice of the Peace, Dist. 11
Arnaudville
- Mayor
- Todd M. Meche (R)
- Police Chief
- “Josh” Ross (D)
- Alderman (5 to be elected)
- Jamie U. Huval (R)
- Debbie Kidder (D)
- Kevin Robin (D)
Cankton
- Mayor
- Kevin J. Colligan (no party)
- Alderman (3 to be elected)
Eunice
- Mayor
- Scott A. Fontenot (D)
- Police Chief
- Cody Andrepont (Ind.)
- Varden Guillory (Ind.)
- Kyle LeBouef (R)
- Alderman, Wards 1-4, plus one At-Large
- Ward 2
- Germaine Simpson (D)
- Jackie “JuJu” Vallare (D)
- Ward 3
- Ernest “Ernie” Blanchard (Ind.)
- Ward 4
- James “Donnie” Fontenot Jr. (R)
- Connie Thibodeaux (R)
- At-Large
- Darrell Huckaby (Ind.)
- Marion “Nootsie” Sattler (D)
Grand Coteau
- Mayor
- Annette M. Charles (D)
- Shaterral “Terra” Johnson (D)
- Police Chief
- Jeffrey Carl Guilbeau (Ind.)
- John Jeff Lemelle (D)
- Alderman (5 to be elected)
- Sandra K. Smith (D)
- Devin Thomas (D)
Krotz Springs
- Mayor
- Carroll B. Snyder (R)
- Police Chief
- Wanda “Susie” Snyder (R)
- Council Members (5 At-Large to be elected)
- Nyssa Evans Godwin (D)
Leonville
- Mayor
- Nicholas T. Degueyter (R)
- Police Chief
- Joseph Noel III (D)
- Council Members (5 At-Large to be elected)
- Brandon Herpin (no party)
- Benita A. Kennerson (D)
- William “Billy” J. Lanclos (no party)
- Kirk Stelly (R)
Melville
- Mayor
- Sheila “Sam” Londerno (D)
- Police Chief
- Demetria Burks, Sr. (no party)
- Phillip Lucas Jr. (D)
- Cole Ponthieux (D)
- Council Members (5 At-Large to be elected)
Opelousas
- Mayor
- Charlee Renaud Lear (D)
- Police Chief
- Graig “Twin” Leblanc (D)
- Martin L. McLendon (D)
- Lawrence “Gum” Richard (D)
- Alderman, Districts A-E, plus one At-Large
- Dist. A
- Dontae Sonnier (D)
- Dist. B
- Delita Broussard Rubin (D)
- Charles Ray Tyler (D)
- Dist. C
- Charles W. Cummings (R)
- Dist. D
- Madelyn Edwards Rosette (D)
- Sherell Roberts (D)
- Dist. E
- Chasity Davis (D)
- At-Large
- Jefferson Anderson (D)
- Marvin T. Richard (D)
Palmetto
- Mayor
- Alderman (3 to be elected)
- Judy S. Dupre (R)
Port Barre
- Mayor
- John “Johnny” Ardoin (D)
- Police Chief
- Deon Boudreaux (no party)
- Alderman (5 to be elected)
- Donald J. Robin (D)
Sunset
- Mayor
- Charles “Cha Cha” James (D)
- Police Chief
- Corey Fairchild (Ind.)
- Luis “Louie” Padilla (D)
- Alderman, Districts 1-4, plus one At-Large
- Dist. 4
- Mark Pitre (R)
- At-Large
- Bernice Smith Richard
Washington
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- William Worthy (D)
- Council Members, Districts 1-4, plus one At-Large
- Dist. 2
- Rogers “Rock” Malveaux (D)
- At-Large
- Erick G. Fontenot
ST. MARTIN PARISH
Dist. 17 State Senator
- Caleb Seth Kleinpeter (R)
School Board Districts 1-10
- Dist. 1
- Steve Fuselier (D)
- Dist. 2
- Wanda Vital (Ind.)
- Dist. 4
- Jimmy Durio (Ind.)
- Dist. 5
- Russel Foti (R)
- Dist. 6
- Michael “Mike” Clay (R)
Ward 3 Justice of the Peace
- Lance Laviolette (Ind.)
Arnaudville
- Mayor
- Todd M. Meche (R)
- Police Chief
- Alderman (5 to be elected)
- Jamie U. Huval (R)
- Debbie Kidder (D)
- Kevin Robin (D)
Breaux Bridge
- Mayor
- Ricky Calais (R)
- Police Chief
- Hubert Augustine (No party)
- Albert “Buz” LeBlanc (R)
- Alderman, Districts A-E
- Dist. A
- Ryan Breaux (R)
- Dist. B
- Scotty Borel (D)
- Dist. C
- Albert “Da Da” Menard (D)
- Dist. E
- Eddy J. LeBlanc (R)
Broussard
- Mayor
- “Ray” Bourque Jr. (R)
- Police Chief
- Vance J. Olivier (R)
- Council Members, Districts 1 and 5, plus one At-Large
- Dist. 5
- David Forbes (R)
Parks
- Mayor
- Kevin J. Kately (D)
- Police Chief
- Terrell Bergeron (D)
- Reginald “Reggie” Clues (D)
- Alderman (3 to be elected)
ST. MARY PARISH
School Board Districts 1-11
- Dist. 1
- Joseph C. Foulcard Jr. (D)
- Dist. 2
- Tammie Lynn Moore (D)
- Dist. 3
- Kenneth E. “Kenny” Alfred (R)
- Dist. 5
- Ginger S. Griffin (R)
- Dist. 7
- Murphy J. Pontiff Jr. (R)
- Dist. 8
- Chad Paradee (R)
- Dist. 9
- Alaina L. Black
Baldwin
- Mayor
- Herbert “HB” Bell (D)
- Clarence A. Vappie (D)
- Police Chief
- Ronnie Fuselier (D)
- Anthony “Gip” Gibson (D)
- Alderman (5 to be elected)
- Marion J. Newton (D)
Berwick
- Mayor
- Duval Arthur Jr. (no party)
- Police Chief
- Council Members (5 to be elected)
- Colleen Nicklas Askew (R)
- Kevin P. Hebert (R)
- Ludness “Lud” Henry (R)
- Raymond P. Price (R)
- James Richard (R)
Patterson
- Mayor
- Rodney Grogan (D)
- Police Chief
- Council Members (5 to be elected)
- Lee A. Condolle (D)
- Travis “T. D.” Darnell (D)
- Ray A. Dewey Sr. (D)
VERMILION PARISH
School Board Districts A-I
- Dist. I
- Tiffany Landry (R)
Erath
- Mayor
- Joseph H. Lange (Ind.)
- Taylor Mencacci (R)
- Police Chief
- Cory Benoit (no party)
- Anna Lapointe (Ind.)
- Christopher “Chris” Lemaire (R)
- Alderman (5 to be elected)
- Scott Bernard (no party)
- Stephanie P. Broussard (D)
- Clarence Fusilier (D)
- Michael “Mike” Richard (Ind.)
Gueydan
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman (5 to be elected)
- John Ryan Laseter (R)
- Jason Suire (R)
Maurice
- Mayor
- Wayne Theriot (R)
- Police Chief
- Cory Benoit (no party)
- Christopher “Chris” Lemaire (R)
- Alderman (5 to be elected)
- Troy Catalon (R)
- Megan Landry-Lalande (no party)
- Matthew C. Trahan (R)
