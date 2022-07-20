Qualifying continues through Friday, July 22. This post will be updated regularly throughout the week with new information as it becomes available.

(KLFY) — According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, the following candidates have qualified to run for office in the Saturday, Nov. 8 election. All information in this post is unofficial until qualifying concludes at 4:30 p.m., July 22.

STATEWIDE/REGIONAL OFFICES

U.S. Senator

Beryl A. Billiot (no party)

Gary Chambers, Jr. (D)

“Xan” John (Other)

John Kennedy (R)

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (no party)

“Luke” Mixon (D)

Syrita Steib (D)

Thomas Wenn (Other)

U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District (Acadia, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion)

Thomas “Lane” Payne Jr. (R)

U.S. Representative, 4th Congressional District (Evangeline, St. Landry)

“Mike” Johnson (R)

U.S. Representative, 6th Congressional District (St. Martin, St. Mary)

Brian Belzer (R)

Public Service Commissioner, Dist. 4

1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 1, Division B (St. Mary)

Mitchell “Mitch” Theriot (R)

1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 1, Division D (St. Mary)

Steven Miller (R)

3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 1C (Acadia, Evangeline, Lafayette, St. Landry)

Gary J. Ortego (R)

3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 2B (Jeff Davis)

Clayton Davis (R)

3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 2D (Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin)

Ledricka Johnson Thierry (D)

3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 3E (Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin)

Wilbur “Bill” Stiles (R)

Associate Supreme Court Justice, Dist. 6 (Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary)

John L. Weimer (no party)

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette

City Judge City Court, Division A Jules Edwards III (no party)



Broussard

Mayor “Ray” Bourque Jr. (R)

Police Chief Vance J. Olivier (R)

Council Member, Districts 1-6 and Councilman At-Large Dist. 2 David M. Bonin (R) Charles Sharma (R) Dist. 3 Jesse Regan (R) Mark Ste Marie (R) Dist. 5 David Forbes (R) Dist. 6 Jeremy Foco (R)



Carencro

Mayor “Don” Chauvin (R) Charlotte Stemmans Clavier (R)

Police Chief David Anderson (No party)

Council Members (5 to be elected)

Duson

Mayor Johnny Thibodeaux (R)

Aldermen (5 to be elected)

Scott

Mayor Jan-Scott Richard (R)

Police Chief Chad J. Leger (R)

Council Members, Districts 1-4 and Councilman At-Large Dist. 1 Doyle Boudreaux (R) Dist. 2 “Ronnie” Cormier (R) Dist. 3 Leroy Albarado (D) Dist. 4 Kenny Suire (R) Kert Thomas (R)



Youngsville

Mayor Kenneth Champagne (R) “Ken” Ritter (R)

Police Chief “Rickey” Boudreaux (R)

Council Members, Divisions A-E Div. A Kayla Menard Reaux Div. B “Lindy” Bolgiano Div. D Kenneth “Ken” Stansbury (R) Div. E Simone Champagne (R)



ACADIA PARISH

School Board

Dist. 1 James Etta David (D) James W. Proctor (D)

Dist. 2 Frances Regan Miller (R)

Dist. 4 Rebecca “Becky” Foux Atkinson (Ind.)

Dist. 5 “Steve” Jones (R)

Dist. 6 “Ike” Richard (R)

Dist. 8 Yolanda Thibodeaux (R)



Ward 5 Constable, Justice of the Peace

Cheryl Myers (D)

Basile

Mayor Mark Denette (R)

Police Chief

Alderman — Dist. 1-2, plus one At-Large Dist. 2 Kenny A. Burgess (R)



Church Point

Mayor Ryan “Spanky” Meche (R)

Police Chief

Alderman — Wards 1-5 Ward 2 Nelson Kim Cormier (D) “Joy” Daigle (R) Ward 3 Skeat Thibodeaux (R) Dale Wimberley (R) Ward 5 Errol “Slu” Comeaux (D)



Crowley

Mayor Chad Monceaux (R)

Police Chief Dexter Faulk (no party) Troy Hebert (D)

Alderman — Wards 1-4, Divisions A and B, plus one At-Large Ward 1, Division A “Jeff” Cavell (R) Jeffrey Dore (R) Ward 2, Division A “Brad” Core (R) Ward 2, Division B Richard “Rich” Hughes (R) Ward 4, Division A Richard “Dickie” Latiolais (R) Ward 4, Division B Samuel “Sammy” Reggie III (Ind.)



Duson

Mayor Johnny Thibodeaux (R)

Aldermen (5 to be elected)

Estherwood

Mayor Scott A. Fontenot (no party)

Police Chief Wayne Welsh (R)

Alderman (3 to be elected)

Eunice

Mayor

Police Chief Cody Andrepont (Ind.) Varden Guillory (Ind.) Kyle LeBouef (R)

Alderman — Wards 2-3, plus one At-Large Ward 2 Germaine Simpson (D) Jackie “JuJu” Vallare (D) Ward 3 Ernest “Ernie” Blanchard (Ind.) At-Large Darrell Huckaby (Ind.) Marion “Nootsie” Sattler (D)



Iota

Mayor Cody Leckelt (R)

Police Chief David S. Pousson (D)

Alderman (5 to be elected) James “Quillan” Bertrand (R) Warren Pousson (Ind.)



Mermentau

Mayor

Police Chief

Alderman (3 to be elected)

Morse

Mayor

Police Chief

Alderman (3 to be elected)

Rayne

Mayor “Chuck” Robichaux (R)

Police Chief Carroll Stelly (R)

Alderman — Wards 1-4, plus one At-Large Ward 1 Kenneth Joseph Guidry (R) Curtrese Lynell Minix (D) Ward 3 Calise Doucet (R) Ward 4 James “Jimmy” Fontenot (Ind.) “Jim Boo” Orillion (R) At-Large Lendell “Pete” Babineaux (R)



EVANGELINE PARISH

13th Judicial District Judge, Division A

Marcus L. Fontenot (R)

Police Jury Dist. 4

Stanley “Stan” Leger (R)

Lelia Johnson Thrasher (R)

School Board Districts 1-13

Dist. 2 Rebecca Wall Berzas (R)

Dist. 4 Wayne Dardeau (Ind.) Robert “Bobby” Godwin (R)

Dist. 5 Monica Blood Andrus (R) Curtis Henry Jr. (D) Craig Whittington (R)

Dist. 6 Micheal “Mike” Fontenot (R)

Dist. 8 Wanda Anderson-Skinner (D)

Dist. 10 Arthur Savoy (R) Fannie Soileau (R)

Dist. 11 Bobby Max Hamlin (R)

Dist. 12 Ellis Guillory Sr. (D) Calvin Leday Jr. (D)

Dist. 13 Donald R. “Don” Anderson (D) Georgianna Wilson (D)



Basile

Mayor Mark Denette (R)

Police Chief

Alderman Districts 1-2, plus one At-Large Dist. 2 Kenny A. Burgess (R)



Chataignier

Mayor Justin Darbonne (no party)

Police Chief

Alderman (3 to be elected) Carilyn “Tu” Arvie (D) Maria Calvin (D)



Mamou

Mayor Leisa Deshotel (no party) Ricky Fontenot (no party)

Police Chief “Pat” Hall (Ind.)

Alderman Districts 1-4, plus one At-Large Dist. 1 Rickey Allison (D) Dist. 2 Brook Chapman (R) Dist. 3 Allen Dicks (D) Eugene Manuel (Ind.) Allen S. Noel Sr. (D) Dist. 4 Robin L. Young (D) At-Large Ricardo “Reko” Goodley (D) Jimmie “JT” Thomas (D)



Turkey Creek

Mayor Bert K. Campbell (R) Victoria “Vicki” Chaddrick (R)

Police Chief

Council Members (3 to be elected) Krista J. Hebert (R) Billy “Neal” King Jr. (R)



Ville Platte

Mayor Jennifer Vidrine (D) Ryan Leday Williams (D)

Police Chief

Alderman, Districts A-F Dist. A Faye Lemoine (no party) Dist. C Tracey Jagneaux (R) Shirlene O’Connor (R) Dist. D Jordan Anderson (D) Dist. E Earl Edward (D) Christina F. Sam (D)



IBERIA PARISH

School Board Districts 1-1 4

Dist. 1 Nursey Ozenne McNeal (D)

Dist. 3 “Jay” McDonald (no party)

Dist. 4 Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis (D)

Dist. 5 Debra A. Savoie (R)

Dist. 6 Michael Mayeux (R)

Dist. 7 Dan L. LeBlanc, Sr. (R)

Dist. 8 Brad Norris (R)

Dist. 9 Dana Dugas (R)

Dist. 11 Kathleen Rosamond (R)

Dist. 14 Kenric “Mushy” Fremin (D)



JEFF DAVIS PARISH

School Board Districts 1-13

Dist. 1 “Greg” Bordelon (no party)

Dist. 2 Malon Dobson (no party)

Dist. 3 Phillip Arceneaux (D)

Dist. 4 Denise Perry (no party)

Dist. 5 Donn E. Dees (no party)

Dist. 6 Janet Jones (D)

Dist. 7 James “Jimmy” Segura (Ind.)

Dist. 8 David Doise (R)

Dist. 9 Charles Bruchhaus (D)

Dist. 10 Richard McNabb (Ind.)

Dist. 11 Paul Trahan (R)

Dist. 12 Jason Bouley (no party)

Dist. 13 Blake Petry (R)



Elton

Mayor Brandon Kelley (R) Jared “FireCracker” Trahan (R)

Police Chief

Council Members (5 to be elected)

Lake Arthur

Mayor Sampson “Poncho” LeJeune (R) Gabe Trahan (Ind.)

Police Chief Jered Thomas (R)

Council Members (5 to be elected) Debbie Abshire-Sonnier (R) Ricky Monceaux (no party) Auldon Robinson (D)



ST. LANDRY PARISH

Coroner

Zeb Stearns (R)

School Board Districts 1-13

Dist. 2 Joyce P. Haynes (D)

Dist. 3 Milton Ambres (D)

Dist. 4 Raymond P. Cassimere (D)

Dist. 5 Bianca J. Vedell (no party)

Dist. 6 Donnie J. Perron (no party)

Dist. 7 Josh Boudreaux (R)

Dist. 8 Kyle C. Boss (D) Darrell Guilbeau Jr. (D)

Dist. 9 Phyllis Fisher (D)

Dist. 10 Quincy Richard (D) Hazel M. Sias (D)

Dist. 11 Myron Guillory (D)

Dist. 12 Albert “Al” Hayes Jr. (D)

Dist. 13 Mary Ellen Donatto (D)



Justice of the Peace, Dist. 11 (2 to be elected)

Justice of the Peace, Dist. 12

Constable, Justice of the Peace, Dist. 11

Arnaudville

Mayor Todd M. Meche (R)

Police Chief “Josh” Ross (D)

Alderman (5 to be elected) Jamie U. Huval (R) Debbie Kidder (D) Kevin Robin (D)



Cankton

Mayor Kevin J. Colligan (no party)

Alderman (3 to be elected)

Eunice

Mayor Scott A. Fontenot (D)

Police Chief Cody Andrepont (Ind.) Varden Guillory (Ind.) Kyle LeBouef (R)

Alderman, Wards 1-4, plus one At-Large Ward 2 Germaine Simpson (D) Jackie “JuJu” Vallare (D) Ward 3 Ernest “Ernie” Blanchard (Ind.) Ward 4 James “Donnie” Fontenot Jr. (R) Connie Thibodeaux (R) At-Large Darrell Huckaby (Ind.) Marion “Nootsie” Sattler (D)



Grand Coteau

Mayor Annette M. Charles (D) Shaterral “Terra” Johnson (D)

Police Chief Jeffrey Carl Guilbeau (Ind.) John Jeff Lemelle (D)

Alderman (5 to be elected) Sandra K. Smith (D) Devin Thomas (D)



Krotz Springs

Mayor Carroll B. Snyder (R)

Police Chief Wanda “Susie” Snyder (R)

Council Members (5 At-Large to be elected) Nyssa Evans Godwin (D)



Leonville

Mayor Nicholas T. Degueyter (R)

Police Chief Joseph Noel III (D)

Council Members (5 At-Large to be elected) Brandon Herpin (no party) Benita A. Kennerson (D) William “Billy” J. Lanclos (no party) Kirk Stelly (R)



Melville

Mayor Sheila “Sam” Londerno (D)

Police Chief Demetria Burks, Sr. (no party) Phillip Lucas Jr. (D) Cole Ponthieux (D)

Council Members (5 At-Large to be elected)

Opelousas

Mayor Charlee Renaud Lear (D)

Police Chief Graig “Twin” Leblanc (D) Martin L. McLendon (D) Lawrence “Gum” Richard (D)

Alderman, Districts A-E, plus one At-Large Dist. A Dontae Sonnier (D) Dist. B Delita Broussard Rubin (D) Charles Ray Tyler (D) Dist. C Charles W. Cummings (R) Dist. D Madelyn Edwards Rosette (D) Sherell Roberts (D) Dist. E Chasity Davis (D) At-Large Jefferson Anderson (D) Marvin T. Richard (D)



Palmetto

Mayor

Alderman (3 to be elected) Judy S. Dupre (R)



Port Barre

Mayor John “Johnny” Ardoin (D)

Police Chief Deon Boudreaux (no party)

Alderman (5 to be elected) Donald J. Robin (D)



Sunset

Mayor Charles “Cha Cha” James (D)

Police Chief Corey Fairchild (Ind.) Luis “Louie” Padilla (D)

Alderman, Districts 1-4, plus one At-Large Dist. 4 Mark Pitre (R) At-Large Bernice Smith Richard



Washington

Mayor

Police Chief William Worthy (D)

Council Members, Districts 1-4, plus one At-Large Dist. 2 Rogers “Rock” Malveaux (D) At-Large Erick G. Fontenot



ST. MARTIN PARISH

Dist. 17 State Senator

Caleb Seth Kleinpeter (R)

School Board Districts 1-10

Dist. 1 Steve Fuselier (D)

Dist. 2 Wanda Vital (Ind.)

Dist. 4 Jimmy Durio (Ind.)

Dist. 5 Russel Foti (R)

Dist. 6 Michael “Mike” Clay (R)



Ward 3 Justice of the Peace

Lance Laviolette (Ind.)

Arnaudville

Mayor Todd M. Meche (R)

Police Chief

Alderman (5 to be elected) Jamie U. Huval (R) Debbie Kidder (D) Kevin Robin (D)



Breaux Bridge

Mayor Ricky Calais (R)

Police Chief Hubert Augustine (No party) Albert “Buz” LeBlanc (R)

Alderman, Districts A-E Dist. A Ryan Breaux (R) Dist. B Scotty Borel (D) Dist. C Albert “Da Da” Menard (D) Dist. E Eddy J. LeBlanc (R)



Broussard

Mayor “Ray” Bourque Jr. (R)

Police Chief Vance J. Olivier (R)

Council Members, Districts 1 and 5, plus one At-Large Dist. 5 David Forbes (R)



Parks

Mayor Kevin J. Kately (D)

Police Chief Terrell Bergeron (D) Reginald “Reggie” Clues (D)

Alderman (3 to be elected)

ST. MARY PARISH

School Board Districts 1-11

Dist. 1 Joseph C. Foulcard Jr. (D)

Dist. 2 Tammie Lynn Moore (D)

Dist. 3 Kenneth E. “Kenny” Alfred (R)

Dist. 5 Ginger S. Griffin (R)

Dist. 7 Murphy J. Pontiff Jr. (R)

Dist. 8 Chad Paradee (R)

Dist. 9 Alaina L. Black



Baldwin

Mayor Herbert “HB” Bell (D) Clarence A. Vappie (D)

Police Chief Ronnie Fuselier (D) Anthony “Gip” Gibson (D)

Alderman (5 to be elected) Marion J. Newton (D)



Berwick

Mayor Duval Arthur Jr. (no party)

Police Chief

Council Members (5 to be elected) Colleen Nicklas Askew (R) Kevin P. Hebert (R) Ludness “Lud” Henry (R) Raymond P. Price (R) James Richard (R)



Patterson

Mayor Rodney Grogan (D)

Police Chief

Council Members (5 to be elected) Lee A. Condolle (D) Travis “T. D.” Darnell (D) Ray A. Dewey Sr. (D)



VERMILION PARISH

School Board Districts A-I

Dist. I Tiffany Landry (R)



Erath

Mayor Joseph H. Lange (Ind.) Taylor Mencacci (R)

Police Chief Cory Benoit (no party) Anna Lapointe (Ind.) Christopher “Chris” Lemaire (R)

Alderman (5 to be elected) Scott Bernard (no party) Stephanie P. Broussard (D) Clarence Fusilier (D) Michael “Mike” Richard (Ind.)



Gueydan

Mayor

Police Chief

Alderman (5 to be elected) John Ryan Laseter (R) Jason Suire (R)



Maurice

Mayor Wayne Theriot (R)

Police Chief Cory Benoit (no party) Christopher “Chris” Lemaire (R)

Alderman (5 to be elected) Troy Catalon (R) Megan Landry-Lalande (no party) Matthew C. Trahan (R)



