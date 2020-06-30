Former Opelousas police officer charged in brutality case with beating teen resigns

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (The Advertiser)- Sgt. Tyron Andrepont, a white Opelousas police officer accused of beating a Black teen while he was restrained in a hospital bed, has offered his resignation after 17 years with the department.

Andrepont submitted his resignation Monday to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon, said spokesman Maj. Mark Guidry. Andrepont was arrested earlier this month on five counts of malfeasance in office in connection with a police brutality case involving 18-year-old Jonah Coleman.

Andrepont’s resignation comes after Black St. Landry Parish leaders called for his firing.

