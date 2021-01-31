White flags around Lafayette Parish represent community members lost due to the COVID-19 virus

(KLFY)- Over 200 tiny white flags stand at the corner of 12th and Surrey Street at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Organizer Ali Roberts says, “We want to put it everywhere we can so people can see this is not just numbers on a page. These are real people.”

Each flag represents someone in Lafayette Parish who lost their life due to COVID-19.

“I think some people are visual learners. People who don’t believe can see these white flags and know this is someone’s mother, father, sister, brother, grandmother or grandfather,” another organizer, Stacy Conrad explains.

Conrad and Roberts have established memorial sites throughout the parish, another one sits on Camilla Blvd. at St. Barnabas Church.

Regional Medical Director Tina Stefanski adds, “I hope this is a visualization to the rest of the community. I hope it helps prevent more.”

Partnering with Conrad and Roberts, State Senator Gerald Boudreaux says he hopes these memorials help bring some comfort to grieving families, with support from the community.

“Hopefully this will also initiate others so we can help grieving families throughout the community,” Boudreaux continues.

If you or someone you know has lost someone due to COVID-19, you are invited to go out to the memorial sites and place a name on a flag.