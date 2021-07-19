Which Acadiana OMVs are open and which are appointment-only?

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Three Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) offices announced expanded hours this week after erratic statewide service hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abbeville, New Iberia and Morgan City have expanded their hours, though they are only available to citizens via appointment.

It should be noted that no OMV field offices are processing reinstatement transactions right now. Reinstatement can only be processed in the following ways:

Phone – Call 225-925-6146 and choose option 3 Mail – OMV Mail Center, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896 Public Tag Agent (PTA) – PTAs can perform limited reinstatement transactions. A list of Public Tag Agent locations can be found here.

Below are a list of all Acadiana-area OMV offices and their availabilities:

ABBEVILLE

112 Rue Centre — (337) 893-1316

Open by appointment only.

Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

BREAUX BRIDGE

101 Berard St., Suite D — (337) 332-1622

Open by appointment only.

Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CROWLEY

1710 W. Second St. — (337) 788-7505

Open.

Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EUNICE

2101 W. Ash St. — (337) 457-7638

Open.

Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

JENNINGS

210 S. State St. — (337) 824-5750

Open.

Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LAFAYETTE

3241 NW Evangeline Thruway. — (337) 896-8121

Open by appointment only.

Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MORGAN CITY

1200 Victor II Blvd. — (985) 380-2443

Open by appointment only.

Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

NEW IBERIA

1613 E. Main St. — (337) 373-0054

Open by appointment only.

Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

OPELOUSAS

1638 Creswell Extension #3 — (337) 948-0235

Open by appointment only.

Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

VILLE PLATTE

1004 W. LaSalle St. — (337) 363-3140

Open.

Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For a complete list of public tag agent and auto title offices, visit https://offices.omv.la.gov/.

To perform other OMV functions online, visit https://www.expresslane.org/.