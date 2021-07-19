Which Acadiana OMVs are open and which are appointment-only?

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Three Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) offices announced expanded hours this week after erratic statewide service hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abbeville, New Iberia and Morgan City have expanded their hours, though they are only available to citizens via appointment.
It should be noted that no OMV field offices are processing reinstatement transactions right now. Reinstatement can only be processed in the following ways:
- Phone – Call 225-925-6146 and choose option 3
- Mail – OMV Mail Center, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896
- Public Tag Agent (PTA) – PTAs can perform limited reinstatement transactions.
Below are a list of all Acadiana-area OMV offices and their availabilities:
ABBEVILLE
- 112 Rue Centre — (337) 893-1316
- Open by appointment only.
- Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
BREAUX BRIDGE
- 101 Berard St., Suite D — (337) 332-1622
- Open by appointment only.
- Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CROWLEY
- 1710 W. Second St. — (337) 788-7505
- Open.
- Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
EUNICE
- 2101 W. Ash St. — (337) 457-7638
- Open.
- Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
JENNINGS
- 210 S. State St. — (337) 824-5750
- Open.
- Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LAFAYETTE
- 3241 NW Evangeline Thruway. — (337) 896-8121
- Open by appointment only.
- Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MORGAN CITY
- 1200 Victor II Blvd. — (985) 380-2443
- Open by appointment only.
- Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
NEW IBERIA
- 1613 E. Main St. — (337) 373-0054
- Open by appointment only.
- Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
OPELOUSAS
- 1638 Creswell Extension #3 — (337) 948-0235
- Open by appointment only.
- Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
VILLE PLATTE
- 1004 W. LaSalle St. — (337) 363-3140
- Open.
- Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For a complete list of public tag agent and auto title offices, visit https://offices.omv.la.gov/.
To perform other OMV functions online, visit https://www.expresslane.org/.