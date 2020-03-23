Where to pick up grab-and-go meals for students in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) St. Landry Parish area families can find free grab and go student meals Monday at the following locations.

The meals will be distributed between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. using drive-thru service.

Students must be present to receive a grab and go meal, no exceptions, school officials announced.

Meals are for children ages 18 and under, including private and parochial school children and students with disabilities up to age 22, officials said.

Opelousas Jr High (730 S Market St, Opelousas, La.)

Lawtell Elementary (1013 School Rd, Lawtell, La.)

Central Middle (602 S Martin Luther King Dr, Eunice, La.)

Meals will also be available for Grab-N-Go at the following locations throughout the parish starting around 12 noon:

Sunset Elementary (236 Church Hill St, Sunset, La.)

Leonville Town Hall (3722 Hwy 31, Leonville, La.)

Shiloh Baptist Church (419 Buhot St, Washington, La.)

Port Barre Police Station (498 Saizan St, Port Barre, La.)

Krotz Springs City Hall (224 Main St, Krotz Springs, La.)

Plymouth Rock Baptist Church (162 Plymouth Rock Loop, Morrow, La.)

New Life Church of God Campground (445 Campground Road, Palmetto, La.)

Melville Civic Center (1105 First St, Melville, La.)

Sirius Technologies (101 N. 6th Street, Eunice, La.)