BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hooters Louisiana locations will be offering chicken wings for 83 cents each on Oct. 4 for its 40th anniversary.

The restaurant chain will host an ’80s-themed party and offer the chicken wings special during Happy Hour with $3-$4 draft beers, half-price bottles of wine and the $5 Legendary Margarita.

Former Hooters Girls are invited back to celebrate and will get one free meal, with the purchase of any drink, by showing their Hooters name tag, a photo from their days as a Hooters Girl or a pay stub.

There are nine Hooters locations in Louisiana, including the one on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette.

Louisiana Hooters locations: