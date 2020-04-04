When the pandemic struck, Lafayette nurses went to work to help combat COVID-19

Jason Thibodeaux was looking for a toilet handle.

His wife called while he was at work that day at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center because the toilet at home broke and needed a new handle. He went to Lowe’s right after work, still dressed for his nursing job. While shopping, a man bowed to him and said, “I’m not worthy.”

Thibodeaux was stunned.

“I didn’t know what to say,” said Thibodeaux, director of nursing for the hospital’s intensive care unit. “I was speechless. I didn’t even tell him thank you. I wasn’t used to having that type of attention.”

As the novel coronavirus — also known as COVID-19 — has swept across the U.S. and Louisiana, health care workers have found themselves in the spotlight. Thibodeaux said that, in addition to the encounter at Lowe’s, he sees posts on Facebook or in the news hailing doctors and nurses as heroes.

But the work they’re doing hasn’t changed all that much, he said.

“That’s one of the things that’s hard to process as a nurse,” Thibodeaux said. “We never got the accolades for doing our jobs on the day-to-day.”

There are some differences, like the number of patients now and the isolation. But the job has been harder since the pandemic hit Acadiana, Thibodeaux said.

To read full story, The Daily Advertiser