When does your school return to in-person learning? Here’s a full list.

FILE – Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart

Acadia Parish

All grades are in school full-time. Some students can choose virtual classes. No grades are hybrid.

Evangeline Parish

Feb. 1: Grades 6 and 12 return to in-person learning.

Feb. 8: Grades 8 and 9 return to in-person learning.

Grades 7, 10 and 11 remain hybrid

Grades K-5 are full time except for Wednesdays

Iberia Parish

All students have returned to in-person learning. Virtual learning is available.

Lafayette Parish

Feb. 1: Grades 8 and 12 return to in-person learning.

No dates for grades 6, 7, 9 or 11 yet.

Grades K-5 have already returned to in-person learning.

St. Landry Parish

Feb. 3: Grade 12 returns to in-person learning.

Grades 5-11 remain hybrid

Grades Pre K-4 have already returned to in-person learning.

St. Martin Parish

All students have returned to in-person learning.

St. Mary Parish

All students have returned to in-person learning.

Vermilion Parish