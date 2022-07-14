This is an ongoing post. If you have a school start date that you would like to be added, email news@klfy.com.

Lafayette Parish

LPSS K-12 students: Students living in apartment, duplex, or unit should base their address on the number of the dwelling (ex. Apt. 1 is odd. Apt. 2 is even) Students whose home address uses only letters will use the following to determine days of school attendance: A-1, B=2, C=3. 8/11/22: A-Day (odd addresses) students in grades K-12 will report to school 8/12/22: B-Day (even address) students in grades K-12 will report to school 8/15/22: All students K-12 students will begin full attendance

LPSS Pre-K students: 8/15/22-8/16/22: Girls ONLY will report to school 8/17/22-8/18/22: Boys ONLY will report to school 8/19/22: All Pre-K students will begin full attendance



Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish Schools: August 17, 2022

Evangeline Parish

Evangeline Parish Schools: August 11, 2022

Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish Schools: Orientation for students will be scheduled by their individual school 1st- 12th grade: August 10, 2022 Pre-K and Kindergarten: Staggered start on August 17 and August 18, First full day August 19



Jeff Davis Parish

Jeff Davis Parish Schools: 1st-12th grade: August 12, 2022 Pre-K and Kindergarten: August 16, 2022



St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish Schools: August 11, 2022

St. Martin Parish

St. Martin Parish Schools: August 11, 2022

Vermilion Parish