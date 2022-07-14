This is an ongoing post. If you have a school start date that you would like to be added, email news@klfy.com.
Lafayette Parish
- LPSS K-12 students: Students living in apartment, duplex, or unit should base their address on the number of the dwelling (ex. Apt. 1 is odd. Apt. 2 is even) Students whose home address uses only letters will use the following to determine days of school attendance: A-1, B=2, C=3.
- 8/11/22: A-Day (odd addresses) students in grades K-12 will report to school
- 8/12/22: B-Day (even address) students in grades K-12 will report to school
- 8/15/22: All students K-12 students will begin full attendance
- LPSS Pre-K students:
- 8/15/22-8/16/22: Girls ONLY will report to school
- 8/17/22-8/18/22: Boys ONLY will report to school
- 8/19/22: All Pre-K students will begin full attendance
Acadia Parish
- Acadia Parish Schools: August 17, 2022
Evangeline Parish
- Evangeline Parish Schools: August 11, 2022
Iberia Parish
- Iberia Parish Schools: Orientation for students will be scheduled by their individual school
- 1st- 12th grade: August 10, 2022
- Pre-K and Kindergarten: Staggered start on August 17 and August 18, First full day August 19
Jeff Davis Parish
- Jeff Davis Parish Schools:
- 1st-12th grade: August 12, 2022
- Pre-K and Kindergarten: August 16, 2022
St. Landry Parish
- St. Landry Parish Schools: August 11, 2022
St. Martin Parish
- St. Martin Parish Schools: August 11, 2022
Vermilion Parish
- Vermilion Parish Schools:
- 1st – 12th grade: August 11, 2022
- Pre-K and Kindergarten Pre-screening: August 11, August 12, August 15
- Pre-K and Kindergarten first day: August 16, 2022