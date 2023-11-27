LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – CBS has released its holiday programming schedule, announcing TV air dates for Christmas classics like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty The Snowman” and other festive shows.
In addition to the animated favorites, there are holiday-themed primetime episodes of “The Price Is Right,” concert specials and original Christmas movies.
Below is the full schedule of TV programs that will air on CBS. All times are Central Time.
Monday, November 27, 2023
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
7 p.m.
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Reindeer In Here
7 p.m.
Robbie The Reindeer
8 p.m.
Monday, December 4, 2023
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week:
Office Holiday Party
7 p.m.
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week:
College Students Home For The Holidays
8 p.m.
Thursday, December 7, 2023
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week:
Blind Holidate
7 p.m.
Friday, December 8, 2023
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week:
Holiday Heroes
7 p.m.
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Byron Allen Presents A Merry Soulful Christmas
7 p.m.
Friday, December 15, 2023
National Christmas Tree Lighting
7 p.m.
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
7 p.m.
Frosty The Snowman
8 p.m.
Frosty Returns
8:30 p.m.
Monday, December 18, 2023
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week:
Holidays With The Family
7 p.m.
Friday, December 22, 2023
The 25th Annual A Home For The Holidays
7 p.m.
Fit For Christmas
8 p.m.
unday, December 24, 2023
When Christmas Was Young
8 p.m.
Monday, December 25, 2023
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!
8 p.m.
Friday, December 29, 2023
Must Love Christmas
8 p.m.
Saturday, December 31, 2023
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash
6:30 p.m.