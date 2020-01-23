Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

When are juveniles in Louisiana tried as adults?

Local
Posted: / Updated:

St. Landry Parish District Attorney Earl Taylor basically says in order to charge a juvenile as an adult, the law requires a person to be 15 years of age or older.

In the shooting death of 17 year old Matthew Carter, the two suspects are ages 13 and 14.

And because of their ages, they likely won’t be tried as adults.

District Attorney Taylor explains why:

“They really don’t know the difference between right and wrong. They really don’t have the maturity to be able to distinguish all that they should be,” Taylor stated.

The maximum penalty for a juvenile convicted of murder is 24 years — as opposed to a possible life sentence for an adult.

Taylor believes the penalty depends on what the judge in the case feels is appropriate.

“If you have a child where the parents leave the gun around and he picks it up at seven years old; he fires it at his sister and kills her. You don’t want that person in jail for 24 years. You’ll have a real problem of even convicting them of intending to murder,” Taylor added.

Taylor says that a convicted juvenile is sent to juvenile corrections to serve his or her time.

Once they reach adult age, they are moved to an adult facility.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

47°F Overcast Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
49°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

46°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
49°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

44°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
49°F Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

47°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
49°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

48°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories