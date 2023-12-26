SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Whether you like your house bright and clean, colorful, or in rich, moody tones, you’re not alone. One real estate company discovered Louisiana’s favorite decor.

Louisianans love a wide range of styles, but according to Google searches for decor and style, there’s one clear winner.

Farmhouse style entryway (Source: Adobe Express)

The farmhouse aesthetic scored 544 total monthly Google searches, earning it the top spot. Farmhouse decor is bright and simple, often using exposed wood beams, reclaimed wood accents, and a white or off-white color scheme. Farmhouse, as the name indicates, is a little bit of a rustic country style that includes vintage elements.

Boho style room (Source: Adobe Express)

Not far behind is boho, or bohemian, style with 509 monthly searches. Boho is, in many ways, Farmhouse’s opposite. It embraces a mix of various colors, patterns and textures. People who love boho style often decorate with tapestries and wall hangings and incorporate organic and natural elements. The global inspired style often bosts animal hides and eclectic trinkets.

Room in steampunk style (Source: Adobe Express)

In third place is steampunk style, which embraces rich decor influenced by Victorian-era designs. The steampunk style tends to highlight colors in sepia tones. Fans of steampunk include brass elements and industrial style fixtures. Furniture often includes leather, antique and refurbished pieces. One of the defining characteristics is the inclusion of clockwork, cogs and gears.

Room with grunge style (Source: Adobe Express)

If you miss the 1990s, you may be a fan of the grunge aesthetic. Posters on your walls, dark and edgy color schemes, and vinyl records are popular elements in grunge. In nostalgic fashion, it often includes neon lights or grainy torn images. The style features urban elements like concrete, metal lighting and alternative edgy counter-culture accents.

Art Deco style decor (Source: Adobe Express)

Bold and geometric, Art Deco style is full of rich colors and elements borrowed from 1920s aesthetics. The style is opulent and decadent, often including velvet and rich fabrics and high-end furnishings. Zigzags, geometric shapes and chevrons feature prominently in Art Deco style. Gold or brass finishings and dark wood add a touch of glam to fixtures, frames and mirrors. Prints and artwork with curves make the perfect focal point for Art Deco style.