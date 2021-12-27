What’s happening today: Morning Rush

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush.
Today’s Headlines:
- One person dead and one in the hospital following a shooting Sunday night.
- Four people were injured in a shooting at Waffle House on N. Evangeline Throughway on Saturday.
- One in critical condition after being shot several times during an argument; suspect was arrested.
- One injured Sunday afternoon in a shooting on S. Sterling st.
- Even more flights in the U.S. that were scheduled for today have been canceled due to the coronavirus.
- A total of 25 members of the New Orleans Saints will miss tonight’s game due to COVID.
- Today’s Forecast: mild 60s this morning, lower 80s this afternoon.