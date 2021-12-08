What’s happening for the Holidays? Christmas events around Acadiana

Wondering how to celebrate Christmas in Acadiana? Here’s a running list of events, toy drives, where to see lights, and more. This post will be updated with additional information as it becomes available, so check back for more information.
Last updated: 12/8/21
Events, parades, etc.
Iberia Parish
- “A USO Christmas Homecoming” perfomance by the Iberia Performing Arts League; Dec. 9-12
- Queen City Christmas Parade, presented by Bayou Traditions — Dec. 11; street parade on Main Street New Iberia followed by a boat parade and fireworks on Bayou Teche. Families can enjoy holiday events throughout the day, including a Christmas themed breakfast at Pancakes & PJs with Santa, holiday shopping at the Shadows on the Teche’s Christmas Craft Market, and a community scavenger hunt at the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce’s Very Berry Christmas Quest
- Boat Parade in Delcambre — Dec. 11 6 – 9 p.m. at 411 S. Richard St.
- Main Street Christmas Parade in Delcambre — Dec. 12 2 – 4 p.m. on Main St.
St. Mary Parish
- Lower Atchafalaya Christmas Boat Parade in Patterson — December 11, 6 p.m. at Morey Park
- City of Patterson 4-Legged Friends Christmas Parade — December 12, 12 p.m. with line-up at 11 a.m. at Main Street
- City of Patterson Annual Christmas Street Parade — December 12, 2021, 2 p.m. down Hwy. 182 Main Street in Patterson
- Caroling at Shadowlawn in Franklin — December 18, 6 p.m. – 1st Ever “Caroling at Shadowlawn” – Candles and song sheets will be provide, 906 Main Street, Franklin
- “Home for the Holidays” Christmas Gala in Franklin, December 18, 8 p.m., Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts
- City of Franklin New Year’s Eve Celebration, December 31, 6 p.m. to Past Midnight – Historic Downtown Franklin
Toy drives
- Toys for Tots event at Green Room in Rayne — Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 318 Gossen Memorial Dr. Santa will be on-hand, and a free meal giveaway for parents will be held.
- Willow Charter Academy Christmas Toy Giveaway — Dec. 11 at 2-5 p.m. Willow Charter Academy and J&S Tax Pros are partnering for a Toy Giveaway. There will be toys, games, door prizes, and more. Event open to the public
- Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots — collection ends Dec. 15. The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office is an official Toys for Tots drop off location. You can drop toys off at City Court room 106 and City Court lunchroom.
- 5th annual Brandy Lunch Giveaway — Dec. 19, 3-6 p.m. at Northgate Mall, 1800 NE Evangeline Throughway – free food, drinks, and toys
Lights, tours, etc.
The “12 Yards of Christmas” across Acadiana — 12 specific homes in Acadiana decorated their houses for people to see. Download the map and use the suggested route (or make your own) and drive past the houses to enjoy the Christmas lights. The map will be updated daily with houses that would like to join the tour.
Lafayette Parish
- LARC’s Acadian Village, Noel Acadien au Village — Nightly from 5:30 – 9 p.m. Dec. 4-23 (weather permitting)
- St. Pius X Catholic Church’s Christmas in Lafayette — Event by the Baton Rouge Early Vocal Ensemble (BREVE), Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.
St. Mary Parish
- Bayou Teche in Franklin — Nighty; Tune in to 93.5 FM on Teche Drive, Main, Martin Luther King and Iberia Streets in Franklin. Over 1 million lights along Parc Sur La Teche
- Light show at 135 Yellow Bayou Rd., in Centerville — Nightly from 5:30 – midnight; Tune your radio to 88.9
- Kemper Williams Park in Patterson — Nightly (Sunday – Thursday 5 – 9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 5 – 10 p.m.), dependent on weather; Kemper Williams Park in Patterson for $2 per car
- Morgan City — 505 Brashear Avenue, Morgan City
- Bernice Street Christmas by Candlelight in Morgan City — December 11, 5:30 – 9 p.m.; Bernice St. (one way only)
- Victorian Christmas at the Grevemberg House and Shadowlawn, December 1-31, — Victorian style tree and seasonal greenery. Closed Christmas Eve and Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Franklin, $12per person, $10 for seniors and $8 for children.
- Christmas Home Tour, December 11, 2021, 11 am to 4 pm, including Idlewild, Melancon, Kyle, Rentrop, Gil, Gowan, and the Wedell-Williams Cypress-Sawmill Museum. Contact 985-395-5205 for more information.
- 25th Wedell-Williams Aviation & Cypress Sawmill Annual Christmas Tree Festival 202, December 12, Open House to view the variety of decorated trees, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Louisiana State Museum in Patterson at Kemper Williams Park. Free admission and refreshments
- For more details and events in St. Mary Parish, visit cajuncoast.com
Iberia Parish
- Shadows Holiday Harvest Home and Garden Tour — Dec. 2-31; Explore what the holiday season meant to both the Weeks family and those enslaved on the family’s plantations
- Jefferson Island Rip Van Winkle Gardens — Nov. 29 – Dec. 31; Travel to the Victorian Era when you tour the Joseph Jefferson Home decorated for the holidays