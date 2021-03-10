What’s causing the gas prices to rise in Acadiana?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Often the higher demand for a product the higher the price.

The same goes for gasoline prices.

Many experts agree demand is one reason the price at the pump has spiked.

“I don’t know a whole lot about why gas is rising. I think it’s because of what’s going on around the world. I know a lot of people think it has to do with Biden and Trump but I just don’t know. I definitely spent like $12 more per tank load to fill up,” one resident explained.

Louisiana Oil and Gas Association President Mike Moncla says actually gas is about $2.05 per gallon.

The rest of the price is about 45 cents in taxes.

“Louisiana is fairly blessed compared to much higher states like California. I think they’re like 73 cents per gallon (taxes). It’s a crazy number, ” Moncla added.

Moncla adds there’s also a push back in Washington on gas and oil production.

“Push back against production, push back against oil companies and what the great state of Louisiana does in bringing low price gasoline to the nation. If our production goes down while demand goes up, then you’ll have higher prices for gasoline,” Moncla explained.

Regardless of the reason for the spike, the average consumer says they’re feeling the pinch.

“It’s running us dry but hopefully it will come back down soon,” another resident stated.

On the brighter side Moncla says gas continues to be nearly the cheapest liquid on the market.

He says just think, a gallon of water is often more than the two dollars and five cents were paying for gas.

That’s one way to look at it, if you want to make your trip the pump a bit easier.