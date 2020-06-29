What would you do? Kaplan woman returns ‘wad’ of money left on counter at CVS

(KLFY) What would you do if you found thousands of dollars in cash? Would you turn it in or keep it? For 29-year-old Na’Kia Sinegal of Kaplan, it was a no brainer.

On a Saturday morning after working a 17-hour shift at a hemodialysis center administering dialysis treatments, Sinegal stopped at CVS in Kaplan and stumbled upon a wad of money; thousands of dollars to be exact.

“After seeing it, I counted those crispy dollars and immediately went looking around to see anyone that seemed to be in distress or looking for missing money,” she said, “To my surprise, no luck.”

Sinegal says she wrote down her name and phone number and told employees that she would follow up. She said a few hours passed so she called the store for an update and no one had claimed the money yet, nor were the police informed.

