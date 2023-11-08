Veterans Day is Nov. 11, and those who have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting the U.S. are in for some freebies and deals.

In honor of military members and veterans, many restaurants in Acadiana are offering free or discounted items. These deals will be available on or around Veterans Day.

Some restaurants/businesses will ask for proof of military status.

Note: Many places still urge you to call to confirm their participation in these Veterans Day deals. This list will be updated as more places disclose their participation.

The offers are as follow:

Applebee’s: A free meal from a specific menu on Veterans Day. A valid military ID or proof of service is required.

BJ’s Restaurant– A free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie with a purchase over $9.95. A valid military ID or proof of service is required. Active and retired service members who spend more than $14.95 will receive a coupon for a free appetizer from Nov. 12 to Dec. 31.

Bonefish Grill- A free Bang Bang Shrimp and non-alcoholic beverage. A valid military ID is required. First responders, and active and retired military members get a 10% discount year-round.

Buffalo Wild Wings– A free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11. A valid military ID or proof of service is required. This offer is for dine-in service and is also available for walk-in/order at the counter at Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations.

Chili’s Grill & Bar- A free meal at Chili’s Grill & Bar on Veterans Day. Dining is limited to inside the restaurant and a valid military ID or proof of service is required. The offer may be used for spouses and dependents, but it varies by location.

Domino’s (1880 Rees St., Breaux Bridge)– 20% off carryout and delivery orders. A valid veteran or military identification card is required.

Dunkin’ Donuts- A free donut. No purchase or military ID is required, and the offer is available in-store.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers– A free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card. No purchase is necessary. Cards are redeemable through Nov. 30.

Golden Corral– Active and former military members can get a free meal on Military Appreciation Night which will be on Monday, Nov. 13, from 5 p.m. to close. This is a dine-in only offer. A valid military ID or proof of service is required.

Hooters– A free dinner entrée from the Veterans Day Menu with the purchase of a drink. Eligible guests have to show proof of service. This dine-in offer is valid at participating locations.

IHOP– Free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes. A valid military ID or proof of service is required, dine-in only. Limit one per guest.

Olive Garden– A free entree from a special Veterans Day menu. For dine-in and guests must show valid military ID. Only available on Veterans Day.

Outback Steakhouse– A free Bloomin’ Onion and coke on Veterans Day. Dine-in or call-in only, requires valid military ID or proof of service. A year-round 10% Heroes Discount is offered to service members, police officers, firefighters and first responders year-round.

Smoothie King– A free 20-ounce smoothie. Must show valid ID. No purchase necessary. This offer cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions.

Starbucks: a free tall (12-ounce) hot or cold brewed coffee on Veterans Day. Valid for veterans, active duty service members and military spouses.

Texas Roadhouse- Free meal vouchers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This can be redeemed for dine-in or carry-out meals off a specific menu. A valid military ID or proof of service is required.

Wendy’s – A free breakfast combo during breakfast hours. To be used for in-store or drive-thru orders only. A veterans ID card, VetRewards Card or Veterans Advantage card is required.

Winn-Dixie– 11% discount on qualifying grocery purchases on Veterans Day. Valid documentation – such as a military or veteran ID – is a must.

