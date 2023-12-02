ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– Many local businesses and entrepreneurs depend on farmers and open air markets to sell their merchandise while also getting exposure.

In Acadiana, these markets may collectively offer some similar products and services, but there are still some unique finds that can be discovered and experienced at each of these places.

Here’s a look at some of the different items and services that can be found at a few of the local markets in Acadiana:

Delcambre Seafood and Farmers Market:

The Delcambre Seafood and Farmers Market, located in Delcambre right on the water, gives attendees the opportunity to experience live music, fresh seafood brought directly off the boat and approximately 50 vendors on the first Saturday of every month from March to December.

Patrons can find handcrafted wooden American flags and military insignias created by Michael Stropola of Carved-N-Fire at this particular market. Stropola’s journey to the Delcambre Seafood and Farmers Market started with a gift. He made a wooden American flag customized with an Air Force emblem for his father, who is a veteran, then in 2019, he established his business and started selling these works of art to the public. Although his works have been shipped outside of Louisiana, Stropola wanted his products to still reside in Delcambre at this market.

Fightingville Fresh Market:

Bringing freshness to Lafayette’s northside, The Fightingville Fresh Market sets up for business every Tuesday from 3 p.m.- 5 p.m. This women and minority-owned market offers a range of produce, foods and services for the community.

The market has exclusive you-pick fresh and dried herbs and flowers provided by Fresh Growers Collective, which is an urban farm that often sells at the market. Another product that’s unique to this market is the rabbit poop and biochar fertilizer mix that Granny’s Garden of Youngsville developed.

Attendees can also utilize the mushroom workshops with ALL CAPS Gourmet Mushrooms, and there’s glass recycling drop-off provided by Backyard Sapphire and brown paper composting drop-offered by Worm Lady Recycles.

Maggie’s Organic Market:

Maggie’s Organic Market is uniquely-themed each week, aiming to ensure inclusivity and diversity in their selection of vendors. Operated by Magnolia Kids Club, The market showcases local farmers, artisans and small businesses every Sunday from 12 p.m.-4 p.m in the parking lot of Acadiana Mall, right behind Mr. C’s Landing.

In an effort to make healthy and organic foods more accessible, participating vendors at the market accept Louisiana Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits with the Maggie Bucks Program. Customers can use the benefits to get tokens to purchase baked goods and other eligible food items.

Consumers can find handmade gemstone bracelets from Earthly Arms only at this market along with other exclusive items like D&H Elementary Farms’ quail eggs and CajunCuties cloth diapers. Attendees also get the opportunity to do chicken yoga at this specific market. Sweet Magnolia’s Creamery, the only soft-serve ice cream and frozen yogurt business in Acadiana that carries a complete line of gluten-free and vegan soft-serves, is also available to market visitors.

Agora Open Air Market:

The Agora Open Air Market brings different local businesses each time it’s held on a monthly basis, with the next one scheduled for Dec. 9.

People can visit this open air market on Lafayette Street in Lafayette.

Some key finds of the market to be on the lookout for include these toys called poppet pals created by a local vendor and hand-made crochet clothing from Cajun Belles Boutique. Hand-made purses and tunics can also be found at this market. Attendees can also add hand-crafted plant holders to their list of unique finds from the Agora Open Air Market.

Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market:

Described by the organizers as a “small business incubator”, the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market offers local entrepreneurs an opportunity to put their business out there and build clientele. With a weekly attendance of more than 1200 guests, the market connects local farmers and artisans with the community right under the historic oak trees at Moncus Park every Saturday from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Attendees can expect a weekly Cajun Jam from 9 a.m.-11a.m. at the market along with a monthly French Table and weekly non-profit guests.

Raw honey and coffee roasters from various local vendors can be found as well as grass-fed beef and pastured pork and lamb. Like other markets, produce, fresh baked goods are available for purchase each week. Fresh cut flowers that are locally grown and writers guild books are also key finds at this market. Along with local jams and jellies, homemade soaps and other body products are offered. Buyers can get multicultural, ready-to-eat hot foods and eat the dishes at the tables that can be found throughout the market area.

