(KLFY)– From family-friendly celebrations to late-night parties, Acadiana is offering a variety of events to bring in the new year.

These are some festivities that are held on New Year’s Eve in Acadiana and open for the public to attend:

New Year’s Noon at Kart Ranch!, Kart Ranch, Lafayette: 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Children’s Museum of Acadiana’s 27th Annual New Year’s Noon Carnival and Countdown, Children’s Museum of Acadiana, Lafayette: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Shea Bearden, Bon Temps Grill, Lafayette: 11 a.m.

NYE at ADB!, Adopted Dog Brewing, Lafayette: 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

Ring in the New Year EARLY at D&B!, Dave & Buster’s, Lafayette: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

New Years Party 2024, 2800 Belaire Cove Road, Ville Platte: 5 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

EMO New Years Eve with CRYRS & Hunter DeBlanc! (ALL AGES!), Feed N Seed, Lafayette: 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

One Trick Pony, Lakeview Park, Eunice: 7 p.m.

Julian Primeaux NEW YEARS EVE, Hideaway on Lee, Lafayette: 8 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Celebration, La Poussiere Cajun Dancehall, Breaux Bridge: 8 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Pj Party at Radcliff Studio, Radcliff Studio, Lafayette: 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

New Year’s Eve Dance with Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie, Vermilionville Historic Village, Lafayette: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Clay Cormier & Neutral Snap | Rock’n’Bowl® de Lafayette, Rock ‘n’ Bowl de Lafayette, Lafayette: 9 p.m.

Mangata + Sick Ride NYE Party, Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette: 9 p.m.

NYE’s Trio, Charley G’s Seafood Grill, Lafayette: 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Bash, Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino, Opelousas: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

NYE Sneaker Ball 2K24, Haas Auditorium, Bunkie: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Last Night! The All-Inclusive NYE GALA, Acadiana Center for the Arts, Lafayette: 10 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

DJ Trashy at Route 92 New Years Eve, Route 92, Youngsville: 10 p.m.

New Natives New Year Bash, Artmosphere Bistro, Lafayette

