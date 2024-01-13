(KLFY)– With severe winter weather expected for next week, local organizations and entities are opening their doors and setting up emergency shelters for those in need.

Gov. Jeff Landry issued a state of emergency Friday as a warning of the potential freezing conditions.

Here’s a look at some emergency shelters open to those seeking warmth:

This list will be updated as more places announce their plans for this impending freeze:

World Ministries

Located at 1960 West Laurel Ave., in Eunice, World Ministries’ shelter will be open from Monday, Jan. 15 at 3:00 p.m. until Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m.

For those in the Eunice area who knows someone who is homeless or living in a home without electricity or insufficient heating, contact (337) 457-2891 or (337) 336-2291. Those in Mamou or Basile area are asked to contact the Mamou Police Department at (337) 468-5221.

Transportation to the shelter will be available.

Yambilee Building

The shelter, located at 1939 W. Landry St., in Opelousas, will be available beginning Monday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. until Wednesday, Jan. 17. People are encouraged to bring their own blankets, pillows and snacks.

There will be trained staff on-site to help with any requests or needs. Contact St. Landry Parish Government at (337) 948-3688 for more information.

Freedom World Ministry

Pastor Lawrence Levy will house a shelter in his sanctuary World Ministry in Lafayette, located at 1816 Moss Street. The shelter will be open Monday, Jan. 15 and Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The church is requesting blankets, pillows, sleeping bags and food. To make a donation or request support, contact Lakeba Stoner at (770) 519-0153 or Cedric McDonald at (985) 647-1093. The ministry is also accepting monetary donations.

AA Comeaux Park

The city of Abbeville will have a warming center in the Recreation building open Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

