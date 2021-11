JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH (KLFY) — A pedestrian was struck and killed along I-10 South Frontage Road just west of LA Hwy. 26 in Jefferson Davis Parish on Friday, according to a Facebook post from Louisiana State Police.

Katie Rae Mott, 36, of Welsh was struck by a 2004 Ford F-250 where she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.

The driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Toxicology samples were taken and the crash remains under investigation.